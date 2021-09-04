Covid-19 funds embezzlement: Marriyum asks Imran, Buzdar to step down

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) secretary information Marriyum Aurangzeb has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar to step down for the alleged embezzlement of Rs1,200 billion at the federal level and Rs15 billion at the provincial level in the Covid-19 funds.

In a statement, Marriyum said: “The corruption chief and his prodigy usurped Rs500 billion worth of medicines while filing up the pockets of mafias.”

She said that the alleged corruption and robbing people’s money from sugar, wheat, flour, medicines, electricity, gas, and LNG was the only feather in this government’s cap.

“Both Imran Khan and Usman Buzdar must resign immediately and all those involved in the corruption must be arrested forthwith,” she said, adding that the Rs15 billion “misappropriation” in Punjab coronavirus fund was the “true reflection” of the three-year performance of the government. She further maintained: “The truth of Imran Khan’s government had once again been exposed where ministers who earn money by selling off public medicines get an even bigger position.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021