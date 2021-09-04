ANL 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.05%)
Installers of solar, wind projects: AEDB issues certification regulations

04 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: In line with the vision of present government’s policy of “ease of doing business” and for promotion of clean and green energy, AEDB has issued simplified Certification Regulations for installers of solar and wind projects in the country. AEDB Board has enacted new Alternative Energy Development Board (Certification) Regulations, 2021, effective from August 30, 2021.

Previously, AEDB Board had approved the AEDB (Certification) Regulations in 2018 for the safe, secure and quality-assured supply of solar and wind energy generation projects, products and systems and installation and servicing thereof for small-scale industrial, agricultural, commercial and residential consumers. Under the Regulations, AEDB carried out certification of vendors/ installers/ service providers for installation of wind & solar systems (both net-metering systems & off-grid systems). In this regard, AEDB has certified a total of 126 vendors/ installers/ service providers who have installed approx. 13,000 net-metering based systems all across the country with cumulative capacity of more than 200MW.

CEO AEDB, Shah Jahan Mirza stated that the new simplified Regulations will act as a catalyst for promotion and deployment of clean and green energy in Pakistan through Distributed Generation exploiting huge wind and solar energy potential in the country.

The new Regulations have been formulated after extensive consultation with all the stakeholders both in the public and in private sector to simplify the procedures laid down in the existing regulations for opening up the market to create competition. Further, to give the broader scope to the Regulations and to allow the certified companies to avail the concession financing of SBP, the Regulations are applicable for all size of projects for Distributed Generation, except net-metering which is up to 01MW only. The term of the certificate under the new Regulations has also been increased from one year to 3 years.

By virtue of these Regulations, the certified Installer would be responsible to provide the minimum warranties for the wind and solar energy equipment as prescribed under the Regulations. Further, the Installer shall also ensure that the projects and the equipments comprised therein is compliant with the international standards and specifications.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

AEDB AEDB Board solar and wind projects promotion of clean and green energy “ease of doing business”

