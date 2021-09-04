ANL 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.05%)
Business & Finance

Increase in building material prices must be probed: PBIF

Recorder Report 04 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Chairman of National Business Group and President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), Mian Zahid Hussain has said that builders and developers have been complaining about increasing prices of building material including steel rods, iron, cement, aluminium, and wood, etc. which must be probed.

The authorities should immediately intervene to keep the momentum of PM’s scheme lest it fails, he warned.

He lauded the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for allowing bank financing for the under-construction projects. Now people will be able to get bank loans for under-construction houses which will boost the construction sector according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

