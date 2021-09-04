Activities of Port Qasim, Karachi Port

KARACHI: Nearly, 2630 containers comprising of 1936 containers import and 694 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours Friday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 356 of 20’s and 764 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 26 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 46 of 20’s and 112 of 40’s loaded containers while 34 of 20’s and 195 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

PORT QASIM

Berths occupancy remained on high side at the port where a total of fourteen ships were engaged to load/offload Containers, General cargo, Coal, Rapeseeds, Chemicals, Mogas, Natural gas and Palm oil, out of them, two ships, Chemicals carrier ‘Sky Ploeg’ and Container vessel ‘Sky Ploeg’ sailed out to sea on Friday morning and four more ships, MSC Paola, OOCL Washington, Ismene and Gasloc Shanghai are expected to sail from QICT, PIBT and PGPCL on same day (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo handling remained upward trend at the port on Wednesday where a cargo volume of 280,309 tonnes, comprising 232,163 tonnes imports cargo and 48,146 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 5,114 Containers (2,580 TEUs Imports and 2,534 TEUs export), was handled at during There are fifteen ships currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, while a container vessel ‘Maersk Nansha’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday, 3rd September and four more ships, Diyala, RDO Fortune, Maersk Jalan and Singapure Bulker carrying Containers and General cargo are due to arrive on Saturday, 4th September-2021.

