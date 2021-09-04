ANL 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.05%)
ASC 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
ASL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.24%)
BOP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
FCCL 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.64%)
FFBL 24.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.55%)
FNEL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
GGGL 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
GGL 49.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.7%)
HUMNL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.65%)
JSCL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.48%)
KAPCO 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
MLCF 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.84%)
NETSOL 152.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.3%)
PACE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PAEL 32.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.24%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
POWER 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
PRL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.08%)
PTC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.7%)
SNGP 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
TELE 21.94 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (7.23%)
TRG 162.40 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.56%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.37%)
WTL 3.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,093 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (0.07%)
BR30 25,090 Decreased By ▼ -18.03 (-0.07%)
KSE100 46,957 Increased By ▲ 54.41 (0.12%)
KSE30 18,851 Increased By ▲ 45.09 (0.24%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,035
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,171,578
3,78724hr
6.34% positivity
Sindh
435,159
Punjab
397,694
Balochistan
32,329
Islamabad
100,242
KPK
163,677
Activities of Port Qasim, Karachi Port

Recorder Report 04 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Nearly, 2630 containers comprising of 1936 containers import and 694 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours Friday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 356 of 20’s and 764 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 26 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 46 of 20’s and 112 of 40’s loaded containers while 34 of 20’s and 195 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

PORT QASIM

Berths occupancy remained on high side at the port where a total of fourteen ships were engaged to load/offload Containers, General cargo, Coal, Rapeseeds, Chemicals, Mogas, Natural gas and Palm oil, out of them, two ships, Chemicals carrier ‘Sky Ploeg’ and Container vessel ‘Sky Ploeg’ sailed out to sea on Friday morning and four more ships, MSC Paola, OOCL Washington, Ismene and Gasloc Shanghai are expected to sail from QICT, PIBT and PGPCL on same day (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo handling remained upward trend at the port on Wednesday where a cargo volume of 280,309 tonnes, comprising 232,163 tonnes imports cargo and 48,146 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 5,114 Containers (2,580 TEUs Imports and 2,534 TEUs export), was handled at during There are fifteen ships currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, while a container vessel ‘Maersk Nansha’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday, 3rd September and four more ships, Diyala, RDO Fortune, Maersk Jalan and Singapure Bulker carrying Containers and General cargo are due to arrive on Saturday, 4th September-2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

