THE RUPEE: Largely unchanged

KARACHI: On Friday, PKR ended the week by largely remaining unchanged on market close. It went down slightly against USD for selling in interbank market while remaining unchanged in open market. It also remained unchanged against SR while going up slightly against AED for selling in open market. It however continued to go down against Euro in open market. In global markets, investors awaited US jobs report to be announced later in the day that is expected to indicate the route Fed is likely to take with its economic policy.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee remained unchanged for buying while losing 10 paisas for selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 167 and 167.10 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling over yesterday’s rates closing at 167.60 and 167.90 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost 50 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 197.50 and 199 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR remained unchanged for buying while gaining 10 paisas for selling closing at 45.60 and 45.80 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 44.35 and 44.55 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 167.60 Open Offer Rs 167.90 ========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Friday.

======================== Bid Rate Rs 167.00 Offer Rate Rs 167.10 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee-greenback parity stayed unchanged amid sluggish trading activity in the local currency market on Friday.

According to the local currency dealers, the greenback did not witness any change in its demand and supply situation throughout the trading session and it firmly closed at its opening trend for buying and selling at Rs 167.50 and Rs 168.50, respectively.

Moreover, the rupee continued its downward slide for the third consecutive day against the pound sterling. As a result, the pound’s buying and selling rates further rose from Thursday’s closing of Rs 229.10 and Rs 231.00 to Rs 230.20 and Rs 231.50, respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 10 paisas against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Friday.

The dollar opened at Rs168.60(buying) and Rs 168.70(selling) against last rate of Rs168.50(buying) and Rs 168.60(selling).

It closed at Rs168.60(buying) and Rs 168.70(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold remained Rs. 109,700 (buying) and Rs109,500(selling).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021