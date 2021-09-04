Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday...
04 Sep 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (September 3, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
534,322,680 266,546,080 14,199,514,505 7,381,647,756
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 951,205,478 -1,005,351,402 -54,145,923
Local Individuals 11,084,443,581 (11,039,585,300) 44,858,281
Local Corporates 4,766,920,496 (4,757,632,854) 9,287,642
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.