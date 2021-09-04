KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (September 3, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 534,322,680 266,546,080 14,199,514,505 7,381,647,756 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 951,205,478 -1,005,351,402 -54,145,923 Local Individuals 11,084,443,581 (11,039,585,300) 44,858,281 Local Corporates 4,766,920,496 (4,757,632,854) 9,287,642 ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021