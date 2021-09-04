KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= National Foods Limited 06-09-2021 14:00 Pakistan Synthetics Ltd 06-09-2021 16:00 Fauji Cement Company Ltd 06-09-2021 10:30 Descon Oxychem Limited 07-09-2021 14:30 Rafhan Maize Products Company Ltd 07-09-2021 17:00 Sindh Modaraba 07-09-2021 15:30 Allied Rental Modaraba 07-09-2021 9:00 Image Pakistan Limited 07-09-2021 10:30 Allied Bank Limited 08-09-2021 11:00 Shield Corporation Ltd 08-09-2021 12:00 Matco Foods Limited 09-09-2021 11:30 Highnoon Laboratories Ltd 09-09-2021 11:00 Ghani Global Glass Ltd 09-09-2021 9:30 Ghani Global Holdings Ltd 09-09-2021 11:00 Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd 09-09-2021 16:00 Thal Limited 10-09-2021 15:30 Modaraba A l-Mali 13-09-2021 15:00 Citi Pharma Limited 13-09-2021 12:00 Goodluck Industries Ltd 17-09-2021 11:30 =========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021