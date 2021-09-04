Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
04 Sep 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
National Foods Limited 06-09-2021 14:00
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd 06-09-2021 16:00
Fauji Cement Company Ltd 06-09-2021 10:30
Descon Oxychem Limited 07-09-2021 14:30
Rafhan Maize Products Company Ltd 07-09-2021 17:00
Sindh Modaraba 07-09-2021 15:30
Allied Rental Modaraba 07-09-2021 9:00
Image Pakistan Limited 07-09-2021 10:30
Allied Bank Limited 08-09-2021 11:00
Shield Corporation Ltd 08-09-2021 12:00
Matco Foods Limited 09-09-2021 11:30
Highnoon Laboratories Ltd 09-09-2021 11:00
Ghani Global Glass Ltd 09-09-2021 9:30
Ghani Global Holdings Ltd 09-09-2021 11:00
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd 09-09-2021 16:00
Thal Limited 10-09-2021 15:30
Modaraba A l-Mali 13-09-2021 15:00
Citi Pharma Limited 13-09-2021 12:00
Goodluck Industries Ltd 17-09-2021 11:30
=========================================================
