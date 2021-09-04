Markets
Board meetings in progress
04 Sep 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER R E M A R K
==========================================================================================
Dynea Pakistan 03.09.2021 03.30 Annual Accounts for Meeting in
Limited Friday P.M. the period ended Progress
June 30, 2021
==========================================================================================
