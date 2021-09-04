KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Tata Textile Mills Ltd 30.06.2022 25%(i) - - - 12.10.2021 Year End to 19.10.2021 Kohinoor Energy Ltd 30.06.2021 52.50%(iii) - - - 18.09.2021 Year End to 24.09.2021 ===============================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021