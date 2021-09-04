WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== September 3, 2021 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 1-Sep-21 31-Aug-21 30-Aug-21 27-Aug-21 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.108691 0.108687 0.108689 0.108705 Euro 0.830287 0.83089 0.829535 0.828186 Japanese yen 0.006372 0.00639 0.006405 0.006402 U.K. pound 0.966877 0.96675 0.96522 U.S. dollar 0.702621 0.702121 0.702936 0.70418 Algerian dinar 0.005181 0.005194 0.005196 0.005199 Australian dollar 0.51467 0.515006 0.512932 0.510319 Botswana pula 0.063517 0.063331 0.063194 0.062883 Brazilian real 0.136246 0.136528 0.135321 0.134916 Brunei dollar 0.522434 0.522217 0.521892 0.520574 Canadian dollar 0.557326 0.556488 0.557753 0.557325 Chilean peso 0.000906 0.0009 0.000896 0.000897 Colombian peso 0.000186 0.000184 0.000183 0.000182 Czech koruna 0.032692 0.032552 0.032446 0.032403 Danish krone 0.111657 0.111739 0.111556 0.111372 Indian rupee 0.00963 0.009598 0.009564 0.009499 Israeli New Shekel 0.219363 0.218168 0.217877 Korean won 0.000604 0.000603 0.0006 0.000603 Kuwaiti dinar 2.33623 2.33457 2.33728 Malaysian ringgit 0.16951 0.16861 0.167902 Mauritian rupee 0.016422 0.016427 0.016446 0.016472 Mexican peso 0.035199 0.035 0.034902 0.03481 New Zealand dollar 0.494856 0.49331 0.492407 0.488771 Norwegian krone 0.080899 0.080984 0.081013 0.079961 Omani rial 1.82736 1.82606 1.82818 Peruvian sol 0.17238 0.172046 0.172975 Philippine peso 0.01412 0.014031 0.014111 Polish zloty 0.183749 0.182911 0.181525 0.180661 Qatari riyal 0.193028 0.19289 0.193114 Russian ruble 0.0096 0.009582 0.009554 0.009518 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.187366 0.187232 0.18745 Singapore dollar 0.522434 0.522217 0.521892 0.520574 South African rand 0.048632 0.048279 0.04802 0.047251 Swedish krona 0.081338 0.081714 0.081301 0.080894 Swiss franc 0.766593 0.768227 0.768446 0.767248 Thai baht 0.021737 0.021712 0.021624 0.021543 Trinidadian dollar 0.104257 0.103891 0.10415 U.A.E. dirham 0.19132 0.191183 0.191405 Uruguayan peso 0.016516 0.016535 0.016565 0.016557 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

