KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (September 3, 2021).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= US $ (O/M) 167.30 167.70 DKK 26.36 26.46 SAUDIA RIYAL 44.30 44.70 NOK 19.04 19.14 UAE DIRHAM 45.40 45.80 SEK 19.21 19.31 EURO 197.30 199.30 AUD $ 122.50 124.50 UK POUND 229.80 231.80 CAD $ 132.00 134.00 JAPANI YEN 1.49671 1.51671 INDIAN RUPEE 2.20 2.40 CHF 180.79 181.79 CHINESE YUAN 24.50 26.00 AFGHANI RUPEE 1.70 2.00 =========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021