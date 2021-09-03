NCOC shuts down educational institutions, indoor events in Islamabad till Sept 12

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday decided to impose a new set of restrictions in Islamabad, including shutting down educational institutions, from September 4 till September 12 to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The NCOC meeting, headed by the Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan about the need of these new restrictions.

Under the new restrictions, all indoor and outdoor events have been banned in the federal capital. However, outdoor wedding events are allowed with a maximum of 300 guests.

Additionally, public transport will be banned while indoor gyms and educational institutions will remain closed.

The new measures come as Pakistan's death toll crossed 26,000 on Friday and more than 5,600 coronavirus patients remained admitted to critical care across the country.

On Thursday, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar warned that patient inflow at hospitals as well as the occupancy of critical care patients is the highest in Pakistan since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

"Please follow [SOPs] & vaccinate," Umar advised citizens.

Announcing these new restrictions on Twitter, Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat stated that the rise in Covid-19 cases has put additional pressure on hospitals, which justifies these new measures.

As Pakistan endeavors to curtail the spread of the novel virus, it is also rushing to inoculate its population, with the country administering 1,590,309 doses of the coronavirus vaccine, the highest in a single day, on August 31.

Meanwhile, 35% of Pakistan's eligible population has so far received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The country has also started vaccinating citizens aged 17 with the Pfizer vaccine along with immunocompromised individuals between 12 to 17 years of age.