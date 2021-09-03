ANL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.78%)
ASC 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
ASL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
BOP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
FCCL 20.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.89%)
FFBL 24.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.36%)
FNEL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.73%)
GGGL 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.78%)
GGL 48.89 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (3.47%)
HUMNL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.58%)
KAPCO 38.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
MLCF 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.84%)
NETSOL 151.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-1.69%)
PACE 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
PAEL 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.57%)
PIBTL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
POWER 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
PRL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
PTC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.7%)
SNGP 45.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.46%)
TELE 21.80 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (6.55%)
TRG 162.26 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.48%)
UNITY 38.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
WTL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.57%)
BR100 5,086 Decreased By ▼ -4.23 (-0.08%)
BR30 25,128 Increased By ▲ 20.08 (0.08%)
KSE100 46,907 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (0.01%)
KSE30 18,835 Increased By ▲ 29.37 (0.16%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,035
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,171,578
3,78724hr
6.34% positivity
Sindh
435,159
Punjab
397,694
Balochistan
32,329
Islamabad
100,242
KPK
163,677
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 03, 2021
Hong Kong shares cap positive week with a loss

  • The Hang Seng Index fell 0.72 percent, or 188.44 points, to 25,901.99
AFP 03 Sep 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares finished Friday with a loss, ending a four-day winning streak as profit-takers moved in, while market heavyweight Alibaba tumbled after it donated more than $15 billion to charitable causes following a call by President Xi Jinping for the rich to do more to tackle inequality.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.72 percent, or 188.44 points, to 25,901.99.

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.43 percent, or 15.31 points, to 3,581.73, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 0.55 percent, or 13.47 points, to 2,414.30.

