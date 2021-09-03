Hong Kong shares cap positive week with a loss

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares finished Friday with a loss, ending a four-day winning streak as profit-takers moved in, while market heavyweight Alibaba tumbled after it donated more than $15 billion to charitable causes following a call by President Xi Jinping for the rich to do more to tackle inequality.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.72 percent, or 188.44 points, to 25,901.99.

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.43 percent, or 15.31 points, to 3,581.73, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 0.55 percent, or 13.47 points, to 2,414.30.