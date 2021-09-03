ANL 25.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
ASC 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.67%)
ASL 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
BOP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
FCCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FFBL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.74%)
FFL 19.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.93%)
FNEL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
GGGL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.93%)
GGL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.43%)
HUMNL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.92%)
JSCL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.05%)
KAPCO 38.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
KEL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MDTL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.19%)
MLCF 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.08%)
NETSOL 154.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.19%)
PACE 6.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 33.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
POWER 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
PRL 23.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.73%)
PTC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.14%)
SNGP 45.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.68%)
TELE 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
TRG 162.50 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.63%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.37%)
WTL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.13%)
BR100 5,101 Increased By ▲ 10.58 (0.21%)
BR30 25,137 Increased By ▲ 28.83 (0.11%)
KSE100 46,968 Increased By ▲ 65.14 (0.14%)
KSE30 18,846 Increased By ▲ 39.52 (0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,035
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,171,578
3,78724hr
6.34% positivity
Sindh
435,159
Punjab
397,694
Balochistan
32,329
Islamabad
100,242
KPK
163,677
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand pauses, with focus on US jobs report

  • Along with other risk-sensitive currencies, the rand moves regularly on shifts in the outlook for US monetary policy
Reuters 03 Sep 2021

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand paused early on Friday, ahead of a closely watched US jobs report that kept the dollar on the back foot.

The Federal Reserve has made a labour market recovery a condition for paring back its pandemic-era asset purchases, making Friday's non-farm payrolls data a major market event.

Along with other risk-sensitive currencies, the rand moves regularly on shifts in the outlook for US monetary policy.

It gained strongly against the greenback early this week, after a dovish speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell last Friday suggested the bank was in no rush to raise interest rates.

At 0645 GMT, the rand traded at 14.4825 against the dollar, barely changed from its previous close of 14.4800.

Locally, investors will study PMI data at 0715 GMT for clues about the pace of South Africa's economic recovery from COVID-19.

Next week, the statistics agency will release second-quarter gross domestic product numbers, which will provide a fuller picture.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond dipped early on Friday, with the yield rising 1 basis point to 8.77%.

South African rand pauses, with focus on US jobs report

Taliban close to forming new government in Afghanistan

Pakistan's death toll crosses 26,000, active Covid cases sees downward trend

China to set up Beijing stock exchange for SMEs: Xi

Under-construction projects: SBP allows banks, DFIs to extend loans

Ida's record rain floods New York-area homes, subways; at least 44 dead

New Zealand police kill ‘extremist’ who stabbed six in supermarket

Land record digitalization goes to MoIT&T

Liabilities clearance: ECC allows PIA Roosevelt Corp to use $10m from pension fund

Ministry reviews progress of new projects worth Rs234.315bn included in PSDP

Delay in ST refunds: Tractor industry reduces production

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters