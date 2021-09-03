ANL 25.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
China stocks fall economic slowdown worries; brokerages jump

  • At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.15% at 3,591.53, while China's blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.2%
Reuters 03 Sep 2021

SHANGHAI: China and Hong Kong shares slipped on Friday, dragged by rising concerns about a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy, while brokerage stocks outperformed the market after China planned for a new stock exchange.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.15% at 3,591.53, while China's blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.2%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.46%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.71%. However, Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was up 0.23%.

** Sentiment remained weak after a private survey showed activity in China's services sector slumped into sharp contraction in August, as the Delta variant curbs threatened to derail the recovery in the broad economy.

** However, brokerage shares jumped 0.98% after China's President Xi Jinping said on Thursday the country would set up a stock exchange in its capital, Beijing, to serve small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

** Northeast Securities Co, Dongxing Securities Co, Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co, and Western Securities Co all booked gains on Friday morning.

** China's Neeq Component Index, which tracks companies listed on Beijing's New Third Board, jumped 2.45% by midday.

** "We see this as a step forward in capital market reforms, as it enhances the multi-layered capital market system and direct financing," analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a note.

"Implementation of a registration-based IPO system on a standalone exchange paves way for the rollout of a Main Board registration-based IPO system."

** By midday, Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 0.46% to 9,298.53, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.54% at 25,948.28.

