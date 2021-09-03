Markets
Hong Kong shares start with loss
- The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.26 percent, or 67.76 points, to 26,022.67
03 Sep 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks edged slightly lower at the start of business on Friday morning as profit-takers moved in following four successive gains, with attention now turning to the release of US jobs data later in the day.
The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.26 percent, or 67.76 points, to 26,022.67.
The Shanghai Composite added 0.16 percent, or 5.70 points, to 3,602.74, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was flat, inching up 0.89 points to 2,428.66.
