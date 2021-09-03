Paralympics: Haider Ali bags first-ever gold for Pakistan

Pakistani Paralympian Haider Ali has made history by winning the first-ever Paralympics gold for Pakistan in the discus throw event.

The 55.26 metres throw in his fifth attempt out of the total was not only his personal best but also the best distance in the F37 shot put that earned him the top podium finish.

His throw of 55.26m was a personal best and almost three metres longer than second place.

Ukraine's Zhabnyak earned a silver medal with a 52.43 metres throw, while Brazilian Teixeira de Souza won bronze with a 51.86 throw.

Haider had previously won two medals, a silver in Beijing and a Bronze in Rio in the long jump event for Pakistan, but this is his first-ever medal in the discus throw.

'Pride of Pakistan'

Twitter was flooded with congratulatory messages as soon as the news broke out. The official Twitter handle of the government of Pakistan felicitated the veteran Paralympian who made the country proud.