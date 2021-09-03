ANL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
ASC 18.03 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
ASL 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
BOP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
FCCL 20.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
FFL 19.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.41%)
FNEL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.95%)
GGGL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.09%)
GGL 48.05 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.69%)
HUMNL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.19%)
JSCL 20.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
KAPCO 38.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
KEL 3.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.08%)
MLCF 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.08%)
NETSOL 154.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.32%)
PACE 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
PAEL 33.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
POWER 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
PRL 23.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.52%)
PTC 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
SILK 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.7%)
SNGP 45.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.66%)
TELE 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.68%)
TRG 162.35 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.53%)
UNITY 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.63%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
BR100 5,094 Increased By ▲ 4.32 (0.08%)
BR30 25,134 Increased By ▲ 25.4 (0.1%)
KSE100 46,890 Decreased By ▼ -12.83 (-0.03%)
KSE30 18,807 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,035
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,171,578
3,78724hr
6.34% positivity
Sindh
435,159
Punjab
397,694
Balochistan
32,329
Islamabad
100,242
KPK
163,677
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

No regrets for Afghanistan veteran after second Paralympics canoe gold

  • McGrath powered to victory through the wind and rain in the men's KL2 canoe sprint to retain the gold he won in Rio five years ago
AFP 03 Sep 2021

TOKYO: Australian canoeist Curtis McGrath lost his legs in Afghanistan, but said Friday he was "pretty content" and had no regrets about the time he served there after winning a second Paralympics gold.

McGrath powered to victory through the wind and rain in the men's KL2 canoe sprint to retain the gold he won in Rio five years ago.

Nine years ago he was a 24-year-old serviceman three months into a tour of insurgent-rife areas of Afghanistan when he stepped on an improvised explosive device (IED) and his life changed forever.

The Taliban swept back into power last month, something that McGrath admitted earlier in the week had been a distraction in the run-up to the Paralympics.

But McGrath said he would never regret serving in the country where as a young combat engineer he carried out one of the world's most dangerous jobs -- clearing IEDs.

"It's a tragic situation. My heart goes out to the people of Afghanistan," he told AFP after finishing ahead of silver medallist Mykola Siniuk of Ukraine and Italy's Federico Mancarella at Tokyo's Sea Forest Waterway.

"I'm really grateful that their athletes got the opportunity to represent Afghanistan," he said.

"Yeah I was there. I was searching for improvised explosive devices, clearing the way for school buses, people going to work or whatever and I'm pretty content with my contribution to the country," the now 33-year-old McGrath said.

Such was McGrath's will to live in the crucial minutes after the blast, that he was already thinking about becoming an amputee athlete.

Partly to maintain consciousness as a survival mechanism, he joked to those helping keep him alive: "You'll see me in the Paralympics," according to his official website, CurtisMcgrath.com.

Within two years McGrath was competing at national level in canoeing, which he had first tried at school.

His rise to the pinnacle of para sports was as rapid as it was impressive.

McGrath lost his legs on August 23, 2012. On September 15, 2016, he became a Paralympics gold medallist.

'All on the line'

"I'm putting it all on the line (in Tokyo) and I went to Rio and had the similar sort of feeling -- that some people don't get the opportunity to compete for their country and race for gold," he said.

"I'm thankful that I get to stand on top of the podium."

"Yeah, another day tomorrow and hopefully the same results," he said.

"I think the weather's meant to change a little bit. Hopefully the rain can bugger off but we yeah we're just wanting to go out there and compete.

"In Rio it was all so new to me and the high performance of it, all that.

"Now I'm more experienced and a little bit older. I'm going to race my own race and hopefully I can put it all together."

In other medal events Friday, Hungarian teenager Peter Kiss justified being pre-race favourite when he took the men's KL1 gold for his first Paralympic title.

"It's a wonderful feeling to be here. It's a dream come true," said the youngest man in the competition, who was not old enough to compete in Rio five years ago.

Great Britain's Emma Wiggs was in floods of tears after winning gold in the women's VL2 class.

"I'm trying to get a grip. It does feel just incredibly emotional," she said before paying tribute to Japan for managing to stage the Games during the Covid pandemic.

"I'm just so overwhelmingly grateful to the Japanese people and the organising committee to get these Games on.

"It was so important for the continued progression of Paralympic sport that we are here."

No regrets for Afghanistan veteran after second Paralympics canoe gold

Taliban close to forming new government in Afghanistan

EU mulls reaction force after Afghan evacuation

China to set up Beijing stock exchange for SMEs: Xi

Under-construction projects: SBP allows banks, DFIs to extend loans

Ida's record rain floods New York-area homes, subways; at least 44 dead

Land record digitalization goes to MoIT&T

Liabilities clearance: ECC allows PIA Roosevelt Corp to use $10m from pension fund

Rs234.315bn new projects included in PSDP

Delay in ST refunds: Tractor industry reduces production

CCP raids premises of two tractor makers

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters