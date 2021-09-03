ANL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
New Zealand attacker shot dead after injuring people at mall

  • Police can confirm that a man has entered a New Lynn supermarket and injured multiple people, they said in a statement
Reuters 03 Sep 2021

WELLINGTON: New Zealand police have shot and killed a man who injured several people in a serious incident unfolding at a mall in the city of Auckland, they said on Friday.

"Police can confirm that a man has entered a New Lynn supermarket and injured multiple people," they said in a statement.

"Police have located the man and he has been shot. He has died at the scene."

Radio New Zealand reported that at least four people have been injured, but this has not yet been confirmed by authorities.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is currently being briefed on the situation, a spokeswoman said.

Videos posted online showed panicked shoppers running out of the shopping mall and looking for cover as the situation unfolded.

Heavily armed police and ambulances are at the scene.

