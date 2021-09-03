ANL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
ASC 18.03 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
ASL 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
BOP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
FCCL 20.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
FFL 19.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.41%)
FNEL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.95%)
GGGL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.09%)
GGL 48.05 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.69%)
HUMNL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.19%)
JSCL 20.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
KAPCO 38.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
KEL 3.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.08%)
MLCF 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.08%)
NETSOL 154.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.32%)
PACE 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
PAEL 33.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
POWER 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
PRL 23.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.52%)
PTC 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
SILK 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.7%)
SNGP 45.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.66%)
TELE 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.68%)
TRG 162.35 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.53%)
UNITY 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.63%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
BR100 5,094 Increased By ▲ 4.32 (0.08%)
BR30 25,134 Increased By ▲ 25.4 (0.1%)
KSE100 46,890 Decreased By ▼ -12.83 (-0.03%)
KSE30 18,807 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,035
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,171,578
3,78724hr
6.34% positivity
Sindh
435,159
Punjab
397,694
Balochistan
32,329
Islamabad
100,242
KPK
163,677
Czech central bank chief: Hikes at each remaining 2021 meeting still open question

  • In an interview published by daily Lidove Noviny on Friday, Rusnok also reiterated he could not rule out a rate move larger than the standard 25 basis points
Reuters 03 Sep 2021

PRAGUE: Czech interest rates can be expected to rise again although it is still an open question whether rate moves will be needed at each of the central bank's last three meetings of 2021, Governor Jiri Rusnok was quoted as saying on Friday.

In an interview published by daily Lidove Noviny on Friday, Rusnok also reiterated he could not rule out a rate move larger than the standard 25 basis points.

The Czech National Bank has delivered two 25-basis-point hikes since June to bring its key two-week repo rate to 0.75%, becoming one of the first in the European Union to tighten policy to battle inflation pressures amid the post-pandemic recovery and a tight labour market.

Headline inflation jumped to 3.4% in July, above the central bank's 1 percentage point tolerance band around its 2% target.

Rusnok said inflation, though, remained "healthy" when looking at long-term averages and that around 90% of inflation factors were imported and out of reach of monetary policy.

"But for the factors that we can influence, we have reacted since the summer by gradually raising rates," he said.

Rusnok said after the bank's last meeting in August that the board was ready to raise rates at each upcoming meeting.

When asked about this, Rusnok said, "If the current development that we have forecast, that elevated inflation and a pro-inflationary environment stays with us a little longer, then further increases can be expected. But whether that will be at each meeting? I would leave that open."

On Thursday evening, Rusnok told broadcaster TV Nova in an interview he could imagine supporting a hike at each remaining meeting this year.

Markets have priced in four interest rate hikes in the next six months.

In the Lidove Noviny interview on Friday, Rusnok also said a stronger-than-usual hike could come if the bank's forecasts or other information showed it was warranted.

Debate over such a step - which one of the seven-member board has supported in recent sittings - would likely continue, Rusnok said.

