ANL 25.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
ASC 18.04 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.18%)
ASL 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
BOP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
FCCL 20.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
FFBL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.53%)
FFL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
FNEL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
GGGL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.93%)
GGL 48.05 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.69%)
HUMNL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.19%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.67%)
KAPCO 38.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
KEL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.19%)
MLCF 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.72%)
NETSOL 154.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.32%)
PACE 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
PAEL 33.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
PIBTL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
POWER 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.05%)
PRL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
PTC 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.14%)
SNGP 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.32%)
TELE 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.08%)
TRG 162.65 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (0.72%)
UNITY 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.5%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
BR100 5,097 Increased By ▲ 6.9 (0.14%)
BR30 25,164 Increased By ▲ 55.58 (0.22%)
KSE100 46,933 Increased By ▲ 30.04 (0.06%)
KSE30 18,832 Increased By ▲ 25.46 (0.14%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,035
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,171,578
3,78724hr
6.34% positivity
Sindh
435,159
Punjab
397,694
Balochistan
32,329
Islamabad
100,242
KPK
163,677
Yuan retreats after touching month high, weak services activity dampens

  • Traders say they are awaiting US non-farm payrolls due later in the session for more clues on when the Federal Reserve may begin to taper stimulus
Reuters 03 Sep 2021

SHANGHAI: China's yuan briefly touched a one-month high against a softer dollar before giving up all the gains by midday on Friday, pressured by a disappointing services activity survey.

Traders say they are awaiting US non-farm payrolls due later in the session for more clues on when the Federal Reserve may begin to taper stimulus.

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.4577 per dollar prior to market open, the strongest since June 29 and firmer than the previous fix of 6.4594.

In the spot market, the yuan opened at 6.4530 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4598 at midday, 37 pips weaker from the previous late session close.

A private survey on Friday showed that activity in China's services sector slumped into sharp contraction in August, following data earlier this week which showed a slowdown in the manufacturing sector.

Worries over economic downside pressure weighed on sentiment and outweighed the support from a weakened dollar index, a trader from a foreign bank said.

Investors anticipate that Beijing will accelerate fiscal spending and credit growth as its economic recovery slows, but that such measures will be finely targeted as the Fed prepares to taper its own stimulus.

Traders are closely eyeing US non-farm payrolls data for more clues on the timing and pace of Fed tapering, as Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last week an improvement in the employment numbers would determine the timing of the action.

US data on Thursday showed layoffs dropped to their lowest in more than 24 years. However, the ADP report on Wednesday showed US private employers hired far fewer workers than expected in August.

The global dollar index fell to 92.212 from the previous close of 92.227, while the offshore yuan was trading 0.09% away from the onshore spot at 6.4537 per dollar.

