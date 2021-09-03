ANL 25.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
US oil may stabilise around $69.45 and rise

  • The surge on Thursday is classified as a continuation of the uptrend from $61.74. Driven by a wave c
Reuters 03 Sep 2021

SINGAPORE: US oil may stabilise around a support at $69.45 per barrel, and resume its rise towards a falling trendline.

The surge on Thursday is classified as a continuation of the uptrend from $61.74. Driven by a wave c, the trend may extend to $72 or $75.02.

A retracement analysis on the downtrend from $74.21 to $61.74 reveals a break above a key resistance at $69.45, the 61.8% level.

The break not only opens the way towards $71.27, but also increases the chance of a total reversal of the downtrend. A break below $69.45 could cause a fall into $68.27-$68.98 range.

On the daily chart, oil has broken a resistance at $69.44. The break could lead to a gain to $72.32. Wave pattern suggests a higher target of $74.10, around which, a wave b peaked.

A close below $69.44 on Friday will make the break above this level doubtful, and the target of $72.32 will be aborted temporarily.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

