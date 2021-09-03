ANL 25.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
ASC 18.04 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.18%)
ASL 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
BOP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
FCCL 20.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
FFBL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.53%)
FFL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
FNEL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
GGGL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.93%)
GGL 48.05 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.69%)
HUMNL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.19%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.67%)
KAPCO 38.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
KEL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.19%)
MLCF 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.72%)
NETSOL 154.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.32%)
PACE 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
PAEL 33.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
PIBTL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
POWER 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.05%)
PRL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
PTC 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.14%)
SNGP 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.32%)
TELE 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.08%)
TRG 162.65 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (0.72%)
UNITY 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.5%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
BR100 5,097 Increased By ▲ 6.9 (0.14%)
BR30 25,164 Increased By ▲ 55.58 (0.22%)
KSE100 46,933 Increased By ▲ 30.04 (0.06%)
KSE30 18,832 Increased By ▲ 25.46 (0.14%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,035
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,171,578
3,78724hr
6.34% positivity
Sindh
435,159
Punjab
397,694
Balochistan
32,329
Islamabad
100,242
KPK
163,677
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japanese shares rise on stimulus hopes; Topix nears March peak

  • Nikkei share average gained 0.85% to 28,787.35, reaching its highest level since July 13
Reuters 03 Sep 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares jumped on Friday to their highest level in nearly six months, underpinned by hopes of an earnings recovery and potential economic stimulus later this year.

Nikkei share average gained 0.85% to 28,787.35, reaching its highest level since July 13.

The broader Topix, which have been outperforming the Nikkei for almost six months, hovered near its March 19 peak of 2,013 - its highest since 1991. At midday, it was up 0.8% at 1999.80.

"In terms of earnings revisions, Japan is now doing quite well in the world, which could be helping to bring fresh attention to the Japanese markets," Yuya Fukue, trader at Rheos Capital Works said.

Forward EPS of MSCI Japan has risen 30% so far this year, outpacing other major markets including US , giving Japanese shares an edge after their underperformance earlier this year.

Steelmakers led the gains with a rise of almost 3%, with Nippon Steel up 3.7% and JFE Holdings gaining 4.5%. Some chip-related shares retained their strength, with Lasertec adding 4.3% to solidify its big gains this week. Shin-estu Chemical rose 2.8%.

Hopes for a stronger government ahead of ruling party leadership race and a general election later this year are also propping up the market despite lack of clarity on how things will turn out.

There are questions over whether a growingly unpopular Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga can survive, but investors expect some sort of economic package ahead of the general election regardless of who will take the helm.

Japanese shares Nikkei

Japanese shares rise on stimulus hopes; Topix nears March peak

Taliban close to forming new government in Afghanistan

EU mulls reaction force after Afghan evacuation

China to set up Beijing stock exchange for SMEs: Xi

Under-construction projects: SBP allows banks, DFIs to extend loans

Ida's record rain floods New York-area homes, subways; at least 44 dead

Land record digitalization goes to MoIT&T

Liabilities clearance: ECC allows PIA Roosevelt Corp to use $10m from pension fund

Rs234.315bn new projects included in PSDP

Delay in ST refunds: Tractor industry reduces production

CCP raids premises of two tractor makers

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters