Zameen.com organises launch event for Sitara Serene Tower in Lahore

LAHORE: Zameen.com organised an event in Lahore to inaugurate their most recently on-boarded project, called the Sitara Serene Tower.

Zameen’s Senior Director Laeeque Chaudhry was present on the occasion, and accompanied by Zameen’s Project Sales Directors Basil Hafeez, Muhammad Usman, Ali Rehan, Haider Murtaza, and Senior Marketing Manager Rizwan Kazmi, along with Sitara Heights Director Mazhar Abbas, Director GO Petroleum Bilal Ansari and Director Sitara Heights Chaudhry Tahir Iqbal.

The project will be a mixed-use development featuring commercial outlets, along with hotel and serviced apartments. It will also have a reception and common area on the ground floor, and a dedicated basement parking space. Additionally, the project has been registered with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and all other relevant government departments.

While talking to the media during the event, Zameen’s Senior Director Sales Laeeque Chauhdry stated that Zameen.com was pleased to launch a new project in such an ideal location in Gulberg, Lahore — with a focus on providing the project’s residents with a good return on their investment and a peaceful place to live. He further said that the demand for high rise developments was on the rise in the city and that this would prove to be beneficial for the local real estate sector in the future.

Sitara Heights Project Director Mazhar Abbas also took the opportunity to address the attendees at the event, and said that Lahore’s property market was essential to the local real estate industry; especially since the demand for property was quite high and the buyers seemed to take an interest in the latest projects being launched in the city. He said that his company had acquired the services of Zameen.com to launch the Sitara Serene Tower and that their partnership with Zameen would eventually lead to the launch of several similar projects in the future.Released by: Zameen Media (Pvt) Ltd. - PR