Pakistan

CM steps up criticism of Opposition, defends govt policies

Recorder Report 03 Sep 2021

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Thursday that the opposition is panicking over the best economic performance of the government.

“The opposition’s brouhaha is like the pot calling the kettle black; those who have played havoc with the economy are hiding their faces over the best performance of the PTI-led government as it has worked day and night to improve the sagging economy,” he said, adding: “The PTI inherited a devastated economy and the opposition’s wailing is sheer hypocrisy.”

The people have realised in three years that the opposition is devoid of vision as it undermined the national interests to safeguard personal stakes, the CM said in a statement. The opposition’s negative role will not be remembered in good words; he added and regretted that the opposition parties have no policy nor have they done anything for the people.

Moreover, talking to a delegation led by Chairman Special Technology Zones Authority Amir Hashmi, the CM accorded approval to establish a joint venture group for early completion of a special technology zone as the provincial government has decided in principle to establish a special technology zone in Lahore.

The CM hoped that the establishment of a special technology zone will speed up the development process while ensuring the economic self-reliance of the youth. Promotion of technology is imperative for the economic sustainability of the coming generations; he said and assured to provide every possible facility to the foreign investors in special technology zone, he said, adding, Agri tech software and related soft products will be produced in this technology zone and special technology zones will also be established in Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, DG Khan and other cities in stages and the government will ensure facilities for technology-based financing.

Further, the CM expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of famed Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Gillani and paid rich tributes to his continued struggle for freedom of oppressed Kashmiris from Indian subjugation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sardar Usman Buzdar opposition parties Amir Hashmi Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Gillani

