ANL 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
ASC 17.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.94%)
ASL 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.93%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.65%)
FCCL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.46%)
FFBL 24.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.37%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.77%)
FNEL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
GGGL 24.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.78%)
GGL 47.25 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.27%)
HUMNL 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.06%)
JSCL 20.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.67%)
KAPCO 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
MDTL 3.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.64%)
NETSOL 154.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.32%)
PACE 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.46%)
PAEL 33.49 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1%)
PIBTL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.68%)
POWER 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.38%)
PRL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.21%)
PTC 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.47%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.02%)
SNGP 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-4.39%)
TELE 20.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.15%)
TRG 161.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.11%)
UNITY 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.7%)
WTL 3.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.94%)
BR100 5,090 Decreased By ▼ -62 (-1.2%)
BR30 25,108 Decreased By ▼ -344.96 (-1.36%)
KSE100 46,903 Decreased By ▼ -510.4 (-1.08%)
KSE30 18,806 Decreased By ▼ -223.2 (-1.17%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,978
8924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,167,791
4,10324hr
6.66% positivity
Sindh
433,931
Punjab
396,326
Balochistan
32,282
Islamabad
99,910
KPK
163,010
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistani startups fundraising grows four times YoY

03 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Pakistani startups fundraising grows 4X YoY as leading venture capitalists, including Kleiner Perkins, 20VC, Prosus, First Round Capital, Gobi Partners, Shorooq Partners, Defy, 500 Start ups, Wavemaker Partners, Next Billion Ventures, etc capitalize on the opportunity to invest in the country's strong business models, low interest rates, and growing purchasing power.

Paklaunch, with its virtual conference for investors and startups, is eager to bring high-return investment opportunities to global VCs for investment in the nascent yet thriving ecosystem.

Startups in Pakistan are rapidly rising and gaining international attention with one success story after another. Paklaunch, a leading organization building inroads for Pakistani startups globally, is holding a virtual conference "Pakistani Startups - The Next Big Thing" on 8th September 2021.

Aly Fahd, Founder Paklaunch, expressed that this is just the start of something big: "We are excited to bring global VCs the opportunity to invest in Pakistani startups through our platform. We have already successfully helped invest over USD 7 million and hope to continue being the catalysts in this ecosystem." The conference is made possible with the support of JS Bank Limited, its platinum sponsor.

Leading global VCs and experts will discuss the secrets behind the world's growing interest in Pakistani startups at the conference.

"Being Pakistan's leading platform connecting investors, entrepreneurs, and professionals, Paklaunch aims not just to boost Pakistani startups but also help global VCs find the right startup to invest in," says Aly.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Pakistani startups business models Shorooq Partners Wavemaker Partners

Pakistani startups fundraising grows four times YoY

Land record digitalization goes to MoIT&T

Liabilities clearance: ECC allows PIA Roosevelt Corp to use $10m from pension fund

Western Union resuming services

Rebels hold out in Afghan valley

Geelani buried in night-time funeral

Rs234.315bn new projects included in PSDP

Delay in ST refunds: Tractor industry reduces production

CCP raids premises of two tractor makers

Sardar Ataullah Mengal passes away

At least 18 dead as flash floods slam New York area

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.