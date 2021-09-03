ANL 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
ASC 17.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.94%)
ASL 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.93%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.65%)
FCCL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.46%)
FFBL 24.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.37%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.77%)
FNEL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
GGGL 24.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.78%)
GGL 47.25 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.27%)
HUMNL 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.06%)
JSCL 20.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.67%)
KAPCO 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
MDTL 3.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.64%)
NETSOL 154.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.32%)
PACE 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.46%)
PAEL 33.49 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1%)
PIBTL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.68%)
POWER 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.38%)
PRL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.21%)
PTC 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.47%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.02%)
SNGP 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-4.39%)
TELE 20.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.15%)
TRG 161.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.11%)
UNITY 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.7%)
WTL 3.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.94%)
BR100 5,090 Decreased By ▼ -62 (-1.2%)
BR30 25,108 Decreased By ▼ -344.96 (-1.36%)
KSE100 46,903 Decreased By ▼ -510.4 (-1.08%)
KSE30 18,806 Decreased By ▼ -223.2 (-1.17%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,978
8924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,167,791
4,10324hr
6.66% positivity
Sindh
433,931
Punjab
396,326
Balochistan
32,282
Islamabad
99,910
KPK
163,010
SHC summons DIG Traffic for closure of six roads

Recorder Report 03 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) Thursday summoned DIG Traffic on a petition against closure of six roads in South zone of Karachi. A division bench of SHC issued the orders while hearing the petition of Pakistan Democratic Party (PDP) against the closure of six roads in South Zone Karachi.

During the hearing SP Traffic presented him before the court. The court asked where DIG Traffic was and he replied that he was in Hyderabad. The court expressed displeasure and summoned the DIG Traffic in personal capacity and adjourned the hearing till September 22.

Meanwhile, SHC directed the commissioner Karachi to launch action against the adulterated milk sellers in the city. SHC bench hearing a petition about the hike in milk price also ordered the commissioner to submit a progress report within two weeks.

Justice Iqbal Kalhoro showing resentment over the district local administration remarked that what they are doing to stop the sale of adulterated milk in the metropolis.

"You are getting salary from the taxes being paid by the people, but doing nothing in return," the justice said to the representative of the commissioner.

Upon being asked about the price of the milk in the city, the commissioner's representative admitted that the milk is being sold at Rs160 per kg in the city against the fixed price of Rs110/kg.

The SHC bench said that despite paying high prices for pure milk, the masses across Sindh including Karachi are compelled to buy adulterated milk.

The court while ordering commissioner Karachi to launch a crackdown against the dairy farmers selling adulterated milk, directed him to submit a report within 14 days.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SHC Sindh High Court PDP Justice Iqbal Kalhoro

