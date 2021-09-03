SHC summons DIG Traffic for closure of six roads

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) Thursday summoned DIG Traffic on a petition against closure of six roads in South zone of Karachi. A division bench of SHC issued the orders while hearing the petition of Pakistan Democratic Party (PDP) against the closure of six roads in South Zone Karachi.

During the hearing SP Traffic presented him before the court. The court asked where DIG Traffic was and he replied that he was in Hyderabad. The court expressed displeasure and summoned the DIG Traffic in personal capacity and adjourned the hearing till September 22.

Meanwhile, SHC directed the commissioner Karachi to launch action against the adulterated milk sellers in the city. SHC bench hearing a petition about the hike in milk price also ordered the commissioner to submit a progress report within two weeks.

Justice Iqbal Kalhoro showing resentment over the district local administration remarked that what they are doing to stop the sale of adulterated milk in the metropolis.

"You are getting salary from the taxes being paid by the people, but doing nothing in return," the justice said to the representative of the commissioner.

Upon being asked about the price of the milk in the city, the commissioner's representative admitted that the milk is being sold at Rs160 per kg in the city against the fixed price of Rs110/kg.

The SHC bench said that despite paying high prices for pure milk, the masses across Sindh including Karachi are compelled to buy adulterated milk.

The court while ordering commissioner Karachi to launch a crackdown against the dairy farmers selling adulterated milk, directed him to submit a report within 14 days.

