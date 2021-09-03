BOP inks MoU with PSTD

LAHORE: In line with its vision to create a culture of learning within the organization and to provide the employees access to innovative learning and development tools, the Bank of Punjab entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Pakistan Society for Training and Development on July 30, 2021 at the Bank of Punjab, Head Office at Lahore.

The agreement was signed by Alia Zafar, Group Head, People & Organizational Excellence Group, The Bank of Punjab and Adeel Shareef, Acting Chief Executive Officer, PSTD, whereby senior executives from both the organizations attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Adeel Shareef, stated that being a resilient and dynamic organization, PSTD has always learned from challenges and turned them into opportunities. This was evident from the way PSTD dealt with the global pandemic, whereby the organization made no compromise in learning and development initiatives by use of technology and innovation, thereby switching to virtual learning, e-modules and digital transformations.

Alia Zafar, GH P& OE, reaffirmed the Bank's commitment in provision of an environment of learning for the employees which would further their skills in line with the global best standards, as well as the policy of the Bank to prioritize investment in the human resource of the Bank which would transform the organization into the leading financial institution in the country and the "Employer of Choice".-PR

