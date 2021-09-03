PESSI Cash Benefit mobile app launched across Punjab

LAHORE: After the approval of the Governing Body of Punjab Social Security, the PESSI Cash Benefit mobile application is being launched across Punjab. In the first phase, the application had been introduced in directorates in Lahore.

Commissioner Social Security Syed Bilal Haider while talking to media said that cash benefit mobile application is an important step towards the eradication of corruption and promotion of transparency. Timely payment of financial benefits to registered workers through mobile application will now be possible.

Registered workers would be able to avail 11 types of financial benefits through the mobile app while sitting at their homes, he added.

