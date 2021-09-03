ANL 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
ASC 17.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.94%)
ASL 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.93%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.65%)
FCCL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.46%)
FFBL 24.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.37%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.77%)
FNEL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
GGGL 24.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.78%)
GGL 47.25 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.27%)
HUMNL 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.06%)
JSCL 20.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.67%)
KAPCO 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
MDTL 3.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.64%)
NETSOL 154.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.32%)
PACE 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.46%)
PAEL 33.49 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1%)
PIBTL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.68%)
POWER 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.38%)
PRL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.21%)
PTC 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.47%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.02%)
SNGP 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-4.39%)
TELE 20.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.15%)
TRG 161.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.11%)
UNITY 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.7%)
WTL 3.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.94%)
BR100 5,090 Decreased By ▼ -62 (-1.2%)
BR30 25,108 Decreased By ▼ -344.96 (-1.36%)
KSE100 46,903 Decreased By ▼ -510.4 (-1.08%)
KSE30 18,806 Decreased By ▼ -223.2 (-1.17%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,978
8924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,167,791
4,10324hr
6.66% positivity
Sindh
433,931
Punjab
396,326
Balochistan
32,282
Islamabad
99,910
KPK
163,010
US natgas firms on supply woes

Reuters 03 Sep 2021

NEW YORK: US natural gas futures were near their highest in about three years on Thursday, buoyed by overall projections for lower supply as investors prepared for a federal report expected to show a smaller-than-normal storage build.

Front-month gas futures for October delivery were last up 2.8 cents, or 0.6%, at $4.643 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 9:32 a.m. EDT (1332 GMT), in choppy trading that saw prices flip from negative territory to as much as 0.8% higher.

On Wednesday, prices touched their highest since late November 2018 afer Hurricane Ida knocked out most of supply from the Gulf of Mexico.

"It is a season of tight supply - the shoulder month's weaker demand is overshadowed by supply concerns. This perhaps explains why each time, prices move higher after taking some breath on the way upward," said Zhen Zhu, economist at Oklahoma City-based C.H. Guernsey.

"With this storage report, we may see the same pattern, unless we witness a much larger than expected injection."

US utilities likely injected a lower-than-normal 25 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas into storage last week as unusually warm weather increased demand for fuel to keep air conditioners humming, a Reuters poll of analysts showed on Wednesday.

Data provider Refinitiv said total US production has averaged 88.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in September, down from 92.0 bcfd in August. The all-time monthly high is 95.4 bcfd set in November 2019.

"This morning's weather models are predicting higher near-term demand on account of the weather, but this has so far only had a moderate effect on the price," said John Abeln, an analyst at Refinitiv.

natural gas Zhen Zhu US natgas

