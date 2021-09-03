ANL 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
Activities of Karachi Port Qasim

Recorder Report 03 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Approximately, 7020 containers comprising of 2833 containers import and 4187 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 807 of 20's and 889 of 40's loaded while 00 of 20's and 124 of 40's empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 557 of 20's and 380 of 40's loaded containers while 362 of 20's and 1354 of 40's empty containers were handled during the business hours.

PORT QASIM

Berths were engaged by nine ships to load/offload Containers, Steel coil, Coal, Rapeseeds, Chemicals, Mogas, Natural gas and Palm oil, out of them, two ships, General cargo carrier 'Lausanne' and Chemicals tanker 'Caribbean-I' sailed out to sea on Thursday morning and an edible oil carrier 'Ginza' is expected to sail from Liquid Terminal on same day (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 103,041 tonnes, comprising 93,418 tonnes imports cargo and 9,623 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 1,320 Containers (970 TEUs Imports and 350 TEUs export), was handled at the port .

There are twenty two ships currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them eight ships, OOCL Washington, MOL Growth, KSL Huayang, Tian Fu, Bulk Venus, Fancy Lady, Sky Ploeg and Al-Marroona carrying Containers, General cargo, Coal, Palm oil, Chemicals and Natural gas are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-1, MW-2, LCT, EVTL and EETL respectively on Thursday (today), 2nd September, while another Container vessel 'Glen Canyon' is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day and 'Maersk Nansha' is due to arrive on Friday, 3rd September-2021.

