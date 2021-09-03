LNG contract scam: Khaqan finishes questioning prosecution witnesses

ISLAMABAD: The counsel for former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday completed the cross-examination of the witnesses presented by the top anti-graft body in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) contract scam.

The case was heard by Accountability Court-II judge Muhammad Azam Khan, filed by the National Accountability Court (NAB) against former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others. Abbasi, NAB prosecutor Mirza Usman Masood, defence lawyers, and prosecution witnesses appeared before the court.

Barrister Zafarullah, the counsel for Abbasi, concluded the cross-examination of Rizwan Mehdi, one of the two witnesses presented by the NAB in the case. After this, the court summoned more witnesses on next hearing for cross examination. The cross-examination of Sheikh Imranul Haq, a co-accused in the same case, was also completed.

The court adjourned the hearing till September 8 with directives to the NAB to bring more witnesses in the case. The NAB could not submit the reports about two witnesses holding foreign nationality in the reference, saying the Pakistan High Commission in London is yet to send the report. The NAB prosecutor, Masood, informed the court that the report regarding the summon notices to two foreign witnesses is still awaited.

