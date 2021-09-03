Markets
LME official prices
03 Sep 2021
LONDON: The following were Wednesday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2270.00 2667.50 9312.00 2400.00 19541.00 34129.00 2977.50 2325.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2270.00 2667.50 9312.00 2400.00 19541.00 34129.00 2977.50 2325.00
3-months Buyer 2270.00 2664.50 9310.50 2275.00 19468.00 33653.00 2993.50 2300.00
3-months Seller 2270.00 2664.50 9310.50 2275.00 19468.00 33653.00 2993.50 2300.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 31595.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 31595.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
