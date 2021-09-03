Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Credit on
==============================================================================================
Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd 31.12.2021 260% Interim Cash Dividend 02.09.2021
Nestle Pakistan Ltd. 31.12.2021 260% Interim Cash Dividend 02.09.2021
==============================================================================================
