BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 03 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Kohinoor Energy Limited              03-09-2021     14:30
Dynea Pakistan Limited               03-09-2021     15:30
Tata Textile Mills Ltd               03-09-2021     10:00
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd              06-09-2021     16:00
National Foods Limited               06-09-2021     14:00
Fauji Cement Company Ltd             06-09-2021     10:30
Image Pakistan Limited               07-09-2021     10:30
Allied Rental Modaraba               07-09-2021      9:00
Sindh Modaraba                       07-09-2021     15:30
Descon Oxychem Limited               07-09-2021     14:30
Rafhan Maize Products Company Ltd    07-09-2021     17:00
Allied Bank Limited                  08-09-2021     11:00
Shield Corporation Ltd               08-09-2021     12:00
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd         09-09-2021     16:00
Ghani Global Holdings Ltd            09-09-2021     11:00
Modaraba Al-Mali                     13-09-2021     15:00
Citi Pharma Limited                  13-09-2021     12:00
Goodluck Industries Ltd              17-09-2021     11:30
=========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

