03 Sep 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Kohinoor Energy Limited 03-09-2021 14:30
Dynea Pakistan Limited 03-09-2021 15:30
Tata Textile Mills Ltd 03-09-2021 10:00
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd 06-09-2021 16:00
National Foods Limited 06-09-2021 14:00
Fauji Cement Company Ltd 06-09-2021 10:30
Image Pakistan Limited 07-09-2021 10:30
Allied Rental Modaraba 07-09-2021 9:00
Sindh Modaraba 07-09-2021 15:30
Descon Oxychem Limited 07-09-2021 14:30
Rafhan Maize Products Company Ltd 07-09-2021 17:00
Allied Bank Limited 08-09-2021 11:00
Shield Corporation Ltd 08-09-2021 12:00
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd 09-09-2021 16:00
Ghani Global Holdings Ltd 09-09-2021 11:00
Modaraba Al-Mali 13-09-2021 15:00
Citi Pharma Limited 13-09-2021 12:00
Goodluck Industries Ltd 17-09-2021 11:30
=========================================================
