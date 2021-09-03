KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Kohinoor Energy Limited 03-09-2021 14:30 Dynea Pakistan Limited 03-09-2021 15:30 Tata Textile Mills Ltd 03-09-2021 10:00 Pakistan Synthetics Ltd 06-09-2021 16:00 National Foods Limited 06-09-2021 14:00 Fauji Cement Company Ltd 06-09-2021 10:30 Image Pakistan Limited 07-09-2021 10:30 Allied Rental Modaraba 07-09-2021 9:00 Sindh Modaraba 07-09-2021 15:30 Descon Oxychem Limited 07-09-2021 14:30 Rafhan Maize Products Company Ltd 07-09-2021 17:00 Allied Bank Limited 08-09-2021 11:00 Shield Corporation Ltd 08-09-2021 12:00 Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd 09-09-2021 16:00 Ghani Global Holdings Ltd 09-09-2021 11:00 Modaraba Al-Mali 13-09-2021 15:00 Citi Pharma Limited 13-09-2021 12:00 Goodluck Industries Ltd 17-09-2021 11:30 =========================================================

