Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 03 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
United Bank Ltd                    28-08-2021   03-09-2021   40%(ii)       26-08-2021
(JSTFC11) Jahangir Siddiqui &
Co. Ltd                            30-08-2021   06-09-2021
JS Global Capital Ltd              01-09-2021   07-09-2021   100%(i)       30-08-2021
Allied Bank Ltd                    01-09-2021   07-09-2021   20%(ii)       30-08-2021
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Ltd#                       01-09-2021   07-09-2021                                07-09-2021
Jubilee Life Insurance
Company Ltd                        03-09-2021   09-09-2021   30%(i)        01-09-2021
IGI Holdings Ltd                   07-09-2021   13-09-2021   20%(i)        03-09-2021
EFU Life Assurance Ltd             08-09-2021   14-09-2021   15%(ii)       06-09-2021
Hallmark Company Ltd *             09-09-2021   15-09-2021
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd        09-09-2021   15-09-2021   1510%(ii)     07-09-2021
EFU General Insurance Ltd          09-09-2021   15-09-2021   15%(ii)       07-09-2021
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Ltd-Prefrence Shares               10-09-2021   16-09-2021   2.7%(ii)      08-09-2021
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd      10-09-2021   16-09-2021   70%(ii)       08-09-2021
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd        10-09-2021   16-09-2021   15%(i)        08-09-2021
(AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank Ltd         10-09-2021   17-09-2021
Abbott Laboratories Ltd            10-09-2021   17-09-2021   200%(i)       08-09-2021
(KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd            10-09-2021   17-09-2021
Fatima Fertilizer Company Ltd#     11-09-2021   17-09-2021                                17-09-2021
Meezan Bank Ltd                    13-09-2021   17-09-2021   15%(ii),15%B  09-09-2021
Service Fabrics Ltd#               11-09-2021   18-09-2021                                18-09-2021
Habib Bank Ltd                     12-09-2021   18-09-2021   17.50%(ii)    09-09-2021
(HUBCSC4) The Hub Power
Company Ltd                        10-09-2021   19-09-2021
Standard Chartered Bank
(Pakistan) Ltd                     13-09-2021   19-09-2021   12.5%(i)      09-09-2021
MCB Bank Ltd                       13-09-2021   20-09-2021   50%(ii)       09-09-2021
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Ltd                        14-09-2021   20-09-2021   1500%(ii)     10-09-2021
Engro Fertilizers Ltd              14-09-2021   20-09-2021   40%(ii)       10-09-2021
Bank Alfalah Ltd                   15-09-2021   21-09-2021   20%(i)        13-09-2021
Colgate-Palmolive(Pakistan) Ltd    15-09-2021   21-09-2021   240%(F),15%B  13-09-2021     21-09-2021
Faysal Bank Ltd                    15-09-2021   22-09-2021   5%(i)         13-09-2021
Next Capital Ltd                   15-09-2021   22-09-2021   NIL                          22-09-2021
Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd        15-09-2021   22-09-2021   20%(i)        13-09-2021
Attock Petroleum Ltd               16-09-2021   22-09-2021   245%(F)       14-09-2021     22-09-2021
Attock Refinery Ltd                16-09-2021   22-09-2021   NIL                          22-09-2021
Pakistan Oilfields Ltd             16-09-2021   22-09-2021   300%(F)       14-09-2021     22-09-2021
Century Paper & Board Mills Ltd    17-09-2021   23-09-2021   15%(F),15%B   15-09-2021     23-09-2021
Pakistan Cables Ltd                17-09-2021   24-09-2021   80%(F)        15-09-2021     24-09-2021
(BAFLTFC6) Bank Alfalah Ltd        11-09-2021   25-09-2021
Arif Habib Ltd                     18-09-2021   25-09-2021   100%(F),10%B  16-09-2021     25-09-2021
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd           20-09-2021   26-09-2021
Lucky Cement Ltd                   14-09-2021   28-09-2021   NIL                          28-09-2021
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd           21-09-2021   28-09-2021   120%(F)       17-09-2021     28-09-2021
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd         22-09-2021   28-09-2021   10%(F)        20-09-2021     28-09-2021
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd      22-09-2021   28-09-2021   NIL                          28-09-2021
The United Insurance Company
of Pakistan Ltd                    22-09-2021   28-09-2021   10%(i)        20-09-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd       22-09-2021   28-09-2021   26%(ii)       20-09-2021
Atlas Battery Ltd                  15-09-2021   29-09-2021   40%(F),15%B   13-09-2021     29-09-2021
International Steels Ltd           21-09-2021   29-09-2021   70%(F)        17-09-2021     29-09-2021
Cyan Ltd                           23-09-2021   29-09-2021   60%(i)        21-09-2021
ICI Pakistan Ltd                   23-09-2021   29-09-2021   200%(F)       21-09-2021     29-09-2021
International Industries Ltd       21-09-2021   30-09-2021   65%(F)        17-09-2021     30-09-2021
Security Papers Ltd                21-09-2021   30-09-2021   90%(F)        17-09-2021     30-09-2021
Pakistan International Bulk
Terminal Ltd                       23-09-2021   30-09-2021   NIL                          30-09-2021
Emco Industries Ltd                23-09-2021   30-09-2021   10%(F)        21-09-2021     30-09-2021
Baluchistan Wheels Ltd             23-09-2021   30-09-2021   45%(F)        21-09-2021     30-09-2021
Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd      24-09-2021   30-09-2021   15%(i)        22-09-2021
Panther Tyres Ltd                  24-09-2021   30-09-2021   20%(F),20%B   22-09-2021     30-09-2021
Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd         24-09-2021   30-09-2021   100%(F)       22-09-2021     30-09-2021
Indus Motor Company Ltd            24-09-2021   30-09-2021   365%(F)       22-09-2021     30-09-2021
Pakistan International Container
Terminal Ltd                       25-09-2021   01-10-2021   20%(ii)       23-09-2021
Kohat Cement Company Ltd           27-09-2021   04-10-2021   NIL                          04-10-2021
The Hub Power Company Ltd          25-09-2021   05-10-2021   50%(F)        23-09-2021     05-10-2021
Tata Textile Mills Ltd             27-09-2021   05-10-2021   NIL                          05-10-2021
Bestway Cement Ltd                 05-10-2021   11-10-2021   40%(F)        01-10-2021     11-10-2021
First Pak Modaraba                 30-09-2021   14-10-2021   NIL                          14-10-2021
Awwal Modaraba                     30-09-2021   14-10-2021   3.20%(F)      28-09-2021     14-10-2021
KASB Modaraba                      30-09-2021   14-10-2021   4.80%(F)      28-09-2021     14-10-2021
First Prudential Modaraba          30-09-2021   14-10-2021   0.80%(F)      28-09-2021     14-10-2021
Pakistan Refinery Ltd              08-10-2021   14-10-2021   NIL                          14-10-2021
Cherat Cement Company Ltd          08-10-2021   16-10-2021   12.50%(F)     06-10-2021     16-10-2021
Pakgen Power Ltd                   12-10-2021   18-10-2021   10%(i)        08-10-2021
Lalpir Power Ltd                   12-10-2021   18-10-2021   10%(i)        08-10-2021
Engro Corporation Ltd              13-10-2021   19-10-2021   70%(ii)       11-10-2021
Amreli Steels Ltd                  12-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                          21-10-2021
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd         14-10-2021   21-10-2021   40%(F)        12-10-2021     21-10-2021
National Refinery Ltd              14-10-2021   21-10-2021   100%(F)       12-10-2021     21-10-2021
Cherat Packaging Ltd               15-10-2021   21-10-2021   40%(F)        13-10-2021     21-10-2021
Agriauto Industries Ltd            15-10-2021   21-10-2021   120%(F)       13-10-2021     21-10-2021
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd         15-10-2021   22-10-2021   35%(F)        13-10-2021     22-10-2021
Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd     15-10-2021   26-10-2021   100%(F)       13-10-2021     26-10-2021
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Investments Ltd                    19-10-2021   26-10-2021   27.5%(F)      15-10-2021     26-10-2021
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd         19-10-2021   26-10-2021   750%(F)       15-10-2021     26-10-2021
Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd.   21-10-2021   27-10-2021   30%(ii)       19-10-2021
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd.                   21-10-2021   27-10-2021   5%(F),8%B     19-10-2021     27-10-2021
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd                21-10-2021   27-10-2021   15%(F)        19-10-2021     27-10-2021
The General Tyre & Rubber
Company of Pakistan Ltd            21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                          28-10-2021
Crescent Steel & Allied
Products Ltd                       21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                          28-10-2021
Feroz 1888 Mills Ltd               22-10-2021   28-10-2021   14.3%(F)      20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd             22-10-2021   28-10-2021   27.50%(ii)    20-10-2021
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

To determine the entitlement to receive the offer letters from the Acquirers *

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

