KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== United Bank Ltd 28-08-2021 03-09-2021 40%(ii) 26-08-2021 (JSTFC11) Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd 30-08-2021 06-09-2021 JS Global Capital Ltd 01-09-2021 07-09-2021 100%(i) 30-08-2021 Allied Bank Ltd 01-09-2021 07-09-2021 20%(ii) 30-08-2021 Rafhan Maize Products Company Ltd# 01-09-2021 07-09-2021 07-09-2021 Jubilee Life Insurance Company Ltd 03-09-2021 09-09-2021 30%(i) 01-09-2021 IGI Holdings Ltd 07-09-2021 13-09-2021 20%(i) 03-09-2021 EFU Life Assurance Ltd 08-09-2021 14-09-2021 15%(ii) 06-09-2021 Hallmark Company Ltd * 09-09-2021 15-09-2021 Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 09-09-2021 15-09-2021 1510%(ii) 07-09-2021 EFU General Insurance Ltd 09-09-2021 15-09-2021 15%(ii) 07-09-2021 Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd-Prefrence Shares 10-09-2021 16-09-2021 2.7%(ii) 08-09-2021 Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd 10-09-2021 16-09-2021 70%(ii) 08-09-2021 Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd 10-09-2021 16-09-2021 15%(i) 08-09-2021 (AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank Ltd 10-09-2021 17-09-2021 Abbott Laboratories Ltd 10-09-2021 17-09-2021 200%(i) 08-09-2021 (KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd 10-09-2021 17-09-2021 Fatima Fertilizer Company Ltd# 11-09-2021 17-09-2021 17-09-2021 Meezan Bank Ltd 13-09-2021 17-09-2021 15%(ii),15%B 09-09-2021 Service Fabrics Ltd# 11-09-2021 18-09-2021 18-09-2021 Habib Bank Ltd 12-09-2021 18-09-2021 17.50%(ii) 09-09-2021 (HUBCSC4) The Hub Power Company Ltd 10-09-2021 19-09-2021 Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Ltd 13-09-2021 19-09-2021 12.5%(i) 09-09-2021 MCB Bank Ltd 13-09-2021 20-09-2021 50%(ii) 09-09-2021 Rafhan Maize Products Company Ltd 14-09-2021 20-09-2021 1500%(ii) 10-09-2021 Engro Fertilizers Ltd 14-09-2021 20-09-2021 40%(ii) 10-09-2021 Bank Alfalah Ltd 15-09-2021 21-09-2021 20%(i) 13-09-2021 Colgate-Palmolive(Pakistan) Ltd 15-09-2021 21-09-2021 240%(F),15%B 13-09-2021 21-09-2021 Faysal Bank Ltd 15-09-2021 22-09-2021 5%(i) 13-09-2021 Next Capital Ltd 15-09-2021 22-09-2021 NIL 22-09-2021 Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd 15-09-2021 22-09-2021 20%(i) 13-09-2021 Attock Petroleum Ltd 16-09-2021 22-09-2021 245%(F) 14-09-2021 22-09-2021 Attock Refinery Ltd 16-09-2021 22-09-2021 NIL 22-09-2021 Pakistan Oilfields Ltd 16-09-2021 22-09-2021 300%(F) 14-09-2021 22-09-2021 Century Paper & Board Mills Ltd 17-09-2021 23-09-2021 15%(F),15%B 15-09-2021 23-09-2021 Pakistan Cables Ltd 17-09-2021 24-09-2021 80%(F) 15-09-2021 24-09-2021 (BAFLTFC6) Bank Alfalah Ltd 11-09-2021 25-09-2021 Arif Habib Ltd 18-09-2021 25-09-2021 100%(F),10%B 16-09-2021 25-09-2021 (HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd 20-09-2021 26-09-2021 Lucky Cement Ltd 14-09-2021 28-09-2021 NIL 28-09-2021 Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd 21-09-2021 28-09-2021 120%(F) 17-09-2021 28-09-2021 Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd 22-09-2021 28-09-2021 10%(F) 20-09-2021 28-09-2021 Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd 22-09-2021 28-09-2021 NIL 28-09-2021 The United Insurance Company of Pakistan Ltd 22-09-2021 28-09-2021 10%(i) 20-09-2021 Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd 22-09-2021 28-09-2021 26%(ii) 20-09-2021 Atlas Battery Ltd 15-09-2021 29-09-2021 40%(F),15%B 13-09-2021 29-09-2021 International Steels Ltd 21-09-2021 29-09-2021 70%(F) 17-09-2021 29-09-2021 Cyan Ltd 23-09-2021 29-09-2021 60%(i) 21-09-2021 ICI Pakistan Ltd 23-09-2021 29-09-2021 200%(F) 21-09-2021 29-09-2021 International Industries Ltd 21-09-2021 30-09-2021 65%(F) 17-09-2021 30-09-2021 Security Papers Ltd 21-09-2021 30-09-2021 90%(F) 17-09-2021 30-09-2021 Pakistan International Bulk Terminal Ltd 23-09-2021 30-09-2021 NIL 30-09-2021 Emco Industries Ltd 23-09-2021 30-09-2021 10%(F) 21-09-2021 30-09-2021 Baluchistan Wheels Ltd 23-09-2021 30-09-2021 45%(F) 21-09-2021 30-09-2021 Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd 24-09-2021 30-09-2021 15%(i) 22-09-2021 Panther Tyres Ltd 24-09-2021 30-09-2021 20%(F),20%B 22-09-2021 30-09-2021 Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd 24-09-2021 30-09-2021 100%(F) 22-09-2021 30-09-2021 Indus Motor Company Ltd 24-09-2021 30-09-2021 365%(F) 22-09-2021 30-09-2021 Pakistan International Container Terminal Ltd 25-09-2021 01-10-2021 20%(ii) 23-09-2021 Kohat Cement Company Ltd 27-09-2021 04-10-2021 NIL 04-10-2021 The Hub Power Company Ltd 25-09-2021 05-10-2021 50%(F) 23-09-2021 05-10-2021 Tata Textile Mills Ltd 27-09-2021 05-10-2021 NIL 05-10-2021 Bestway Cement Ltd 05-10-2021 11-10-2021 40%(F) 01-10-2021 11-10-2021 First Pak Modaraba 30-09-2021 14-10-2021 NIL 14-10-2021 Awwal Modaraba 30-09-2021 14-10-2021 3.20%(F) 28-09-2021 14-10-2021 KASB Modaraba 30-09-2021 14-10-2021 4.80%(F) 28-09-2021 14-10-2021 First Prudential Modaraba 30-09-2021 14-10-2021 0.80%(F) 28-09-2021 14-10-2021 Pakistan Refinery Ltd 08-10-2021 14-10-2021 NIL 14-10-2021 Cherat Cement Company Ltd 08-10-2021 16-10-2021 12.50%(F) 06-10-2021 16-10-2021 Pakgen Power Ltd 12-10-2021 18-10-2021 10%(i) 08-10-2021 Lalpir Power Ltd 12-10-2021 18-10-2021 10%(i) 08-10-2021 Engro Corporation Ltd 13-10-2021 19-10-2021 70%(ii) 11-10-2021 Amreli Steels Ltd 12-10-2021 21-10-2021 NIL 21-10-2021 Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd 14-10-2021 21-10-2021 40%(F) 12-10-2021 21-10-2021 National Refinery Ltd 14-10-2021 21-10-2021 100%(F) 12-10-2021 21-10-2021 Cherat Packaging Ltd 15-10-2021 21-10-2021 40%(F) 13-10-2021 21-10-2021 Agriauto Industries Ltd 15-10-2021 21-10-2021 120%(F) 13-10-2021 21-10-2021 Kot Addu Power Company Ltd 15-10-2021 22-10-2021 35%(F) 13-10-2021 22-10-2021 Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd 15-10-2021 26-10-2021 100%(F) 13-10-2021 26-10-2021 MCB-Arif Habib Savings & Investments Ltd 19-10-2021 26-10-2021 27.5%(F) 15-10-2021 26-10-2021 Mari Petroleum Company Ltd 19-10-2021 26-10-2021 750%(F) 15-10-2021 26-10-2021 Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd. 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 30%(ii) 19-10-2021 Synthetic Products Enterprises Ltd. 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 5%(F),8%B 19-10-2021 27-10-2021 Otsuka Pakistan Ltd 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 15%(F) 19-10-2021 27-10-2021 The General Tyre & Rubber Company of Pakistan Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Crescent Steel & Allied Products Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021 Feroz 1888 Mills Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 14.3%(F) 20-10-2021 28-10-2021 Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 27.50%(ii) 20-10-2021 ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

To determine the entitlement to receive the offer letters from the Acquirers *

