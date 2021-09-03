Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (September 2, 2021).
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (September 2, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07288 0.07638 0.08738 0.05425
Libor 1 Week 0.07700 0.08575 0.11250 0.05788
Libor 1 Month 0.08325 0.08788 0.15863 0.07263
Libor 2 Month 0.09663 0.10225 0.20450 0.09525
Libor 3 Month 0.11888 0.12375 0.25388 0.11775
Libor 6 Month 0.15188 0.15800 0.30100 0.14825
Libor 1 Year 0.22763 0.23750 0.42700 0.22763
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
