ANL 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
ASC 17.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.94%)
ASL 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.93%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.65%)
FCCL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.46%)
FFBL 24.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.37%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.77%)
FNEL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
GGGL 24.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.78%)
GGL 47.25 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.27%)
HUMNL 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.06%)
JSCL 20.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.67%)
KAPCO 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
MDTL 3.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.64%)
NETSOL 154.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.32%)
PACE 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.46%)
PAEL 33.49 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1%)
PIBTL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.68%)
POWER 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.38%)
PRL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.21%)
PTC 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.47%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.02%)
SNGP 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-4.39%)
TELE 20.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.15%)
TRG 161.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.11%)
UNITY 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.7%)
WTL 3.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.94%)
BR100 5,090 Decreased By ▼ -62 (-1.2%)
BR30 25,108 Decreased By ▼ -344.96 (-1.36%)
KSE100 46,903 Decreased By ▼ -510.4 (-1.08%)
KSE30 18,806 Decreased By ▼ -223.2 (-1.17%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,978
8924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,167,791
4,10324hr
6.66% positivity
Sindh
433,931
Punjab
396,326
Balochistan
32,282
Islamabad
99,910
KPK
163,010
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report 03 Sep 2021

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
September 2, 2021
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                         1-Sep-21      31-Aug-21      30-Aug-21      27-Aug-21
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.108691       0.108687       0.108689       0.108705
Euro                             0.830287        0.83089       0.829535       0.828186
Japanese yen                     0.006372        0.00639       0.006405       0.006402
U.K. pound                       0.966877        0.96675                       0.96522
U.S. dollar                      0.702621       0.702121       0.702936        0.70418
Algerian dinar                   0.005181       0.005194       0.005196       0.005199
Australian dollar                 0.51467       0.515006       0.512932       0.510319
Botswana pula                    0.063517       0.063331       0.063194       0.062883
Brazilian real                   0.136246       0.136528       0.135321       0.134916
Brunei dollar                    0.522434       0.522217       0.521892       0.520574
Canadian dollar                  0.557326       0.556488       0.557753       0.557325
Chilean peso                     0.000906         0.0009       0.000896       0.000897
Colombian peso                   0.000186       0.000184       0.000183       0.000182
Czech koruna                     0.032692       0.032552       0.032446       0.032403
Danish krone                     0.111657       0.111739       0.111556       0.111372
Indian rupee                      0.00963       0.009598       0.009564       0.009499
Israeli New Shekel               0.219363                      0.218168       0.217877
Korean won                       0.000604       0.000603         0.0006       0.000603
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.33623        2.33457        2.33728
Malaysian ringgit                 0.16951                       0.16861       0.167902
Mauritian rupee                  0.016422       0.016427       0.016446       0.016472
Mexican peso                     0.035199          0.035       0.034902        0.03481
New Zealand dollar               0.494856        0.49331       0.492407       0.488771
Norwegian krone                  0.080899       0.080984       0.081013       0.079961
Omani rial                        1.82736        1.82606        1.82818
Peruvian sol                      0.17238       0.172046                      0.172975
Philippine peso                   0.01412       0.014031                      0.014111
Polish zloty                     0.183749       0.182911       0.181525       0.180661
Qatari riyal                     0.193028        0.19289       0.193114
Russian ruble                      0.0096       0.009582       0.009554       0.009518
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.187366       0.187232        0.18745
Singapore dollar                 0.522434       0.522217       0.521892       0.520574
South African rand               0.048632       0.048279        0.04802       0.047251
Swedish krona                    0.081338       0.081714       0.081301       0.080894
Swiss franc                      0.766593       0.768227       0.768446       0.767248
Thai baht                        0.021737       0.021712       0.021624       0.021543
Trinidadian dollar               0.104257                      0.103891        0.10415
U.A.E. dirham                     0.19132       0.191183       0.191405
Uruguayan peso                   0.016516       0.016535       0.016565       0.016557
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

IMF SDR 1 sdr to usd SDR per Currency unit

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Liabilities clearance: ECC allows PIA Roosevelt Corp to use $10m from pension fund

Western Union resuming services

Rebels hold out in Afghan valley

Geelani buried in night-time funeral

Rs234.315bn new projects included in PSDP

Delay in ST refunds: Tractor industry reduces production

CCP raids premises of two tractor makers

Sardar Ataullah Mengal passes away

At least 18 dead as flash floods slam New York area

Hasty summaries of ministries irk cabinet division

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.