WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
September 2, 2021
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 1-Sep-21 31-Aug-21 30-Aug-21 27-Aug-21
Chinese yuan 0.108691 0.108687 0.108689 0.108705
Euro 0.830287 0.83089 0.829535 0.828186
Japanese yen 0.006372 0.00639 0.006405 0.006402
U.K. pound 0.966877 0.96675 0.96522
U.S. dollar 0.702621 0.702121 0.702936 0.70418
Algerian dinar 0.005181 0.005194 0.005196 0.005199
Australian dollar 0.51467 0.515006 0.512932 0.510319
Botswana pula 0.063517 0.063331 0.063194 0.062883
Brazilian real 0.136246 0.136528 0.135321 0.134916
Brunei dollar 0.522434 0.522217 0.521892 0.520574
Canadian dollar 0.557326 0.556488 0.557753 0.557325
Chilean peso 0.000906 0.0009 0.000896 0.000897
Colombian peso 0.000186 0.000184 0.000183 0.000182
Czech koruna 0.032692 0.032552 0.032446 0.032403
Danish krone 0.111657 0.111739 0.111556 0.111372
Indian rupee 0.00963 0.009598 0.009564 0.009499
Israeli New Shekel 0.219363 0.218168 0.217877
Korean won 0.000604 0.000603 0.0006 0.000603
Kuwaiti dinar 2.33623 2.33457 2.33728
Malaysian ringgit 0.16951 0.16861 0.167902
Mauritian rupee 0.016422 0.016427 0.016446 0.016472
Mexican peso 0.035199 0.035 0.034902 0.03481
New Zealand dollar 0.494856 0.49331 0.492407 0.488771
Norwegian krone 0.080899 0.080984 0.081013 0.079961
Omani rial 1.82736 1.82606 1.82818
Peruvian sol 0.17238 0.172046 0.172975
Philippine peso 0.01412 0.014031 0.014111
Polish zloty 0.183749 0.182911 0.181525 0.180661
Qatari riyal 0.193028 0.19289 0.193114
Russian ruble 0.0096 0.009582 0.009554 0.009518
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.187366 0.187232 0.18745
Singapore dollar 0.522434 0.522217 0.521892 0.520574
South African rand 0.048632 0.048279 0.04802 0.047251
Swedish krona 0.081338 0.081714 0.081301 0.080894
Swiss franc 0.766593 0.768227 0.768446 0.767248
Thai baht 0.021737 0.021712 0.021624 0.021543
Trinidadian dollar 0.104257 0.103891 0.10415
U.A.E. dirham 0.19132 0.191183 0.191405
Uruguayan peso 0.016516 0.016535 0.016565 0.016557
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
