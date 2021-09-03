KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Thursday (September 2, 2021).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= US $ (O/M) 167.20 167.60 DKK 26.34 26.44 SAUDIA RIYAL 44.35 44.75 NOK 18.97 19.07 UAE DIRHAM 45.35 45.75 SEK 19.18 19.28 EURO 197.00 198.50 AUD $ 122.20 123.30 UK POUND 229.50 231.50 CAD $ 131.50 133.00 JAPANI YEN 1.49927 1.51927 INDIAN RUPEE 2.25 2.35 CHF 180.70 181.70 CHINESE YUAN 24.70 25.20 AFGHANI RUPEE 1.70 2.00 =========================================================================

