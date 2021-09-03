Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
03 Sep 2021
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Thursday (September 2, 2021).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 167.20 167.60 DKK 26.34 26.44
SAUDIA RIYAL 44.35 44.75 NOK 18.97 19.07
UAE DIRHAM 45.35 45.75 SEK 19.18 19.28
EURO 197.00 198.50 AUD $ 122.20 123.30
UK POUND 229.50 231.50 CAD $ 131.50 133.00
JAPANI YEN 1.49927 1.51927 INDIAN RUPEE 2.25 2.35
CHF 180.70 181.70 CHINESE YUAN 24.70 25.20
AFGHANI RUPEE 1.70 2.00
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.