ANL 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
ASC 17.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.94%)
ASL 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.93%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.65%)
FCCL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.46%)
FFBL 24.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.37%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.77%)
FNEL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
GGGL 24.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.78%)
GGL 47.25 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.27%)
HUMNL 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.06%)
JSCL 20.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.67%)
KAPCO 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
MDTL 3.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.64%)
NETSOL 154.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.32%)
PACE 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.46%)
PAEL 33.49 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1%)
PIBTL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.68%)
POWER 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.38%)
PRL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.21%)
PTC 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.47%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.02%)
SNGP 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-4.39%)
TELE 20.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.15%)
TRG 161.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.11%)
UNITY 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.7%)
WTL 3.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.94%)
BR100 5,090 Decreased By ▼ -62 (-1.2%)
BR30 25,108 Decreased By ▼ -344.96 (-1.36%)
KSE100 46,903 Decreased By ▼ -510.4 (-1.08%)
KSE30 18,806 Decreased By ▼ -223.2 (-1.17%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,035
5724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,171,578
3,78724hr
6.34% positivity
Sindh
435,159
Punjab
397,694
Balochistan
32,329
Islamabad
100,242
KPK
163,677
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Petrol: Relief continues

BR Research 03 Sep 2021

In an environment where deputy commissioners will be controlling prices of essential and non-essential items, petroleum pricing will soon cease to be news. At least, in the case of petroleum, the government is still not tasking the OMCs to sell it at a “reasonable” price. Or not just yet. The hit on the revenue is a big one though, and the mood in Islamabad suggests that the PL relief is here to stay as long as global crude oil stays high.

"The government is firmly committed to ensure stability in prices of essential commodities and has sustained the price pressure in line with its commitment to the common man," were the exact words from the government’s press release. That commitment to the common man will only be put to sterner tests as the incumbents are closer to the next general elections than the ones they won.

Mind you, Petroleum Levy has made a comeback of sorts after two months, with Rs2.1 per liter on gasoline. There was room for another Rs1.5 per liter, but the authorities did not muster the courage, since the “summary” is televised and tweeted hours before every fortnightly decision. The regulator makes price recommendations, based on the existing tax rates. A move to recommend maximum PL and standard GST would make much more sense.

Back to prices. The GST on petrol continues to be 10.5 percent – lowest since December 2018. 1QFY22 could well be the worst quarter in terms of petroleum tax revenue in four years. Mind you, global crude oil had stayed well under $50/bbl for much of that period. If petroleum consumption keeps the natural momentum of growth, expect no more than Rs70-75 billion in GST and taxes on the two key products. It is not only the non-tax revenue where most concerns have been shown by experts. Petroleum contributes the most to GST, and GST the most to government’s revenue collection.

It is clear the authorities are waiting for the prices to come down, and that is never ruled out in oil market. That is the best-case scenario. The other hope is for the consumption to pick up, as prices have not been allowed to go haywire despite being at highest ever. Higher consumption could then lead to higher consumption tax, as growth would invariably pick up. While one is at it, is it time yet to ask the Finance Minister what became of the Saudi oil facility concessionary deal, which, in his wisdom, was going to solve “revenue” problems.

It was only going to be a matter of time before the axe fell on GST, after Petroleum Levy left no room to be further squeezed. Despite having to raise the petrol price to the highest ever in history, for which it attracted quite some flak, the government had to do it while reducing the GST on petrol drastically to 10.7 percent.

For the first time since December 2018, the GST has been tinkered with. It is also a first since entering the IMF program, where keeping GST for petroleum at standard 17 percent was one of the many conditions. But so was keeping Petroleum Levy at a minimum of Rs15/ltr. The total tax incidence on petrol at 10.7 percent is the lowest in around 12 years. Yet, the retail price is highest ever.

Arab light crude oil for July’s second fortnight stood at the highest since November 2018. It is the base price in rupee terms that stood at the highest ever at Rs96 per liter. The currency depreciation too has played its part, which is why even the lowest tax incidence in nearly 12 years has led to an all-time high retail gasoline price.

The government has so far tilted in favor of direct inflation considerations over the fiscal ones. Both camps have supporters, with one arguing how levying high taxes could lead to lower consumption and in turn lower GDP growth. A theory backed by raw numbers. The other camp insists that delaying the inevitable would only worsen the fiscal side of affairs, and that would eventually have inflationary consequences.

What is increasingly clear is that the government would not be too comfortable levying high taxes if the crude oil price remains north of $70/bbl. The finance ministry was clearly banking on substantially low oil prices justifying the ambitious PL collection target for FY22. Iran sanctions have not really done much to the equilibrium in the global market, and Opec continues to remain the key. July’s petroleum consumption numbers should also offer an indication on how much the prices have dented demand, if any. And that could come in handy, should the government get some room to levy taxes at current oil prices, as new retail high has now been put to test.

petrol price OMCs petroleum levy petroleum sales

Petrol: Relief continues

EU mulls reaction force after Afghan evacuation

China to set up Beijing stock exchange for SMEs: Xi

Under-construction projects: SBP allows banks, DFIs to extend loans

Forex reserves hit all-time high of $27bn

Land record digitalization goes to MoIT&T

Liabilities clearance: ECC allows PIA Roosevelt Corp to use $10m from pension fund

Western Union resuming services

Rebels hold out in Afghan valley

Geelani buried in night-time funeral

Rs234.315bn new projects included in PSDP

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters