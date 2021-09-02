ANL 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
Canadian dollar firms as decline in crude stocks boosts oil

  • Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback
  • Canada's trade surplus narrows to C$778 million in July
  • Price of US oil rises 2%
  • Canada's 10-year yield unchanged at 1.181%
Reuters 02 Sep 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar edged higher against its US counterpart on Thursday as higher oil prices offset data showing that Canada's trade surplus narrowed in July.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was supported by a sharp decline in US crude stocks and a weaker US dollar, though gains were capped by an OPEC+ decision to stick to its policy of gradually increasing output.

US crude oil futures rose 2% to $69.99 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2594 to the greenback, or 79.40 US cents. The currency traded in a range of 1.2587 to 1.2638.

Oil rises on economic recovery hopes, weaker dollar

Canada's trade surplus narrowed to C$778 million in July from a revised C$2.6 billion in June, as imports rose at a faster pace than exports, Statistics Canada data showed.

After stripping away price effects, exports fell 0.3%, which disappointed some economists.

"Add today's international trade report to the list of recent negative economic surprises suggesting that the Canadian economy hit a soft patch in the beginning of the third quarter," said Omar Abdelrahman, an economist at TD Economics.

Data on Tuesday showed that Canada's economy shrank at an annualized rate of 1.1% in the second quarter and likely had far less momentum than had been expected heading into the summer.

US weekly jobless claims drop; layoffs tumble to 24-year low

Investors awaited US jobs figures on Friday for clues on the timing of the Federal Reserve's stimulus taper. The Bank of Canada is due to make an interest rate decision next week.

Canadian government bond yields were mixed across the curve, with the 10-year unchanged at 1.181%.

