US to send over 4 million doses of Pfizer vaccine to Pakistan

BR Web Desk 02 Sep 2021

The United States will begin sending over 4 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Pakistan on Thursday, Voice Of America (VOA) reported, citing a White House spokesperson.

The 4,149,990 doses being sent through the World Health Organization's COVAX initiative are in addition to the more than 9.2 million doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccine already donated to Pakistan since June.

“As President Biden has said: the United States is committed to bringing the same urgency to international vaccination efforts that we have demonstrated at home,” the spokesperson told VOA.

“We are working to get as many safe and effective vaccines to as many people around the world as fast as possible.”

1st consignment of Sputnik V vaccine arrives

On Wednesday, Pakistan reported 3,559 Covid-19 cases after carrying out a total of 53,637 tests countrywide during the past 24 hours with a positivity ratio of 6.64 per cent, which has taken the national cases tally to 1,163,688 since the pandemic outbreak.

Earlier on Thursday, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar warned that patient inflow at hospitals as well as the occupancy of critical care patients is the highest in Pakistan since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

At over 1.5m, Pakistan administers highest number of Covid-19 doses in a day

As Pakistan endeavours to curtail the spread of the novel virus, it is also rushing to inoculate its population, with the country administering 1,590,309 doses of the coronavirus vaccine, the highest in a single day, on August 31.

Meanwhile, 35% of Pakistan's eligible population has so far received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The country has also started vaccinating citizens aged 17 with the Pfizer vaccine along with immunocompromised individuals between 12 to 17 years of age.

