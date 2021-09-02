ANL 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
ASC 17.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.94%)
ASL 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.93%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.65%)
FCCL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.46%)
FFBL 24.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.37%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.77%)
FNEL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
GGGL 24.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.78%)
GGL 47.25 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.27%)
HUMNL 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.06%)
JSCL 20.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.67%)
KAPCO 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
MDTL 3.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.64%)
NETSOL 154.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.32%)
PACE 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.46%)
PAEL 33.49 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1%)
PIBTL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.68%)
POWER 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.38%)
PRL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.21%)
PTC 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.47%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.02%)
SNGP 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-4.39%)
TELE 20.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.15%)
TRG 161.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.11%)
UNITY 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.7%)
WTL 3.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.94%)
BR100 5,090 Decreased By ▼ -62 (-1.2%)
BR30 25,108 Decreased By ▼ -344.96 (-1.36%)
KSE100 46,903 Decreased By ▼ -510.4 (-1.08%)
KSE30 18,806 Decreased By ▼ -223.2 (-1.17%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,978
8924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,167,791
4,10324hr
6.66% positivity
Sindh
433,931
Punjab
396,326
Balochistan
32,282
Islamabad
99,910
KPK
163,010
Indian shares close at record highs on Reliance, TCS boost

  • The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.92% higher at 17,234.15 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.90% to 57,852.54
Reuters 02 Sep 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended at record highs on Thursday, boosted by conglomerate Reliance Industries and IT major Tata Consultancy Services, while automaker Mahindra & Mahindra fell after warning a chip shortage could hit production.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.92% higher at 17,234.15 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.90% to 57,852.54.

India's stock market has outperformed Asian peers so far this year, as analysts pointed to signs of a domestic economic recovery and concerns linger over tightening regulations in China.

In Mumbai trading, Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services were among the top boosts to the Nifty 50, gaining 1.2% and 3.3%, respectively.

Indian shares slip from record peaks as metals, IT stocks drag

The Nifty IT index settled 1.67% higher.

The Nifty FMCG index rose 1.64%, its seventh straight session of gains, as Dabur India Ltd and United Breweries Ltd added 2.3% and 1.3%, respectively.

Mahindra and Mahindra closed 2.3% lower after the automaker said it expects vehicle production at its automotive division to reduce by 20%-25% this month due to semiconductor shortages.

Debt-laden telecom firm Vodafone Idea Ltd closed 17.2% higher, following a media report that its billionaire promoter Kumar Mangalam Birla met with Indian government officials to discuss the health of the telecom sector.

Shares of Shree Cement Ltd rose 6.5% and were among the top performers on the Nifty index.

