Sri Lanka opt to bat against South Africa in first ODI

AFP Updated 02 Sep 2021

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bat against South Africa in the first one-day international on Thursday.

The hosts are playing three spinners including Wanindu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya and Praveen Jayawickrama at the start of the three-match series in Colombo.

"We want to bat since we can get runs early. There will be turn as the pitch progresses," Shanaka said at the toss.

"Preparation was really good. We had a local tournament before the series so the boys are fit to play."

South Africa, led by Temba Bavuma, have fielded two spinners including Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi in their team.

South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets for series sweep

Bavuma said the team had put aside their recent off-field issues, of alleged racism in South African cricket.

Assistant coach Enoch Nkwe resigned ahead of the Sri Lanka tour, after apparent disagreements with head coach Mark Boucher over the "functioning and culture of the team environment".

"Have dealt with the off-field issues as well as we can. Our focus is here in Sri Lanka," said Bavuma.

The series will carry crucial Super League points for both teams as they eye direct qualification for the 2023 50-over World Cup.

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya De Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya, Praveen Jayawickrama

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)

TV umpire: Lyndon Hannibal (SRI)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

South Africa Sri Lanka ODI

