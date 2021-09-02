ANL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.9%)
ASC 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
ASL 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.22%)
BOP 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
BYCO 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.85%)
FCCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
FFBL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
FFL 19.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.96%)
FNEL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
GGGL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.11%)
GGL 47.46 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.73%)
HUMNL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
JSCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.37%)
KAPCO 38.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.19%)
MLCF 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.83%)
NETSOL 157.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.29%)
PACE 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.74%)
PAEL 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.38%)
PIBTL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
POWER 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.72%)
PRL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.31%)
PTC 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (6.63%)
SNGP 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.92%)
TELE 20.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.72%)
TRG 163.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.06%)
UNITY 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.6%)
WTL 3.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.5%)
BR100 5,124 Decreased By ▼ -28.38 (-0.55%)
BR30 25,404 Decreased By ▼ -49.64 (-0.2%)
KSE100 47,126 Decreased By ▼ -287.01 (-0.61%)
KSE30 18,890 Decreased By ▼ -138.95 (-0.73%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,978
8924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,167,791
4,10324hr
6.66% positivity
Sindh
433,931
Punjab
396,326
Balochistan
32,282
Islamabad
99,910
KPK
163,010
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

South Africa says unable to take in Afghan refugees

AFP Updated 02 Sep 2021

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa said it has declined a request to host Afghans who have fled into Pakistan to escape the Taliban, as it is already accommodating "a substantial number" of refugees from other countries.

The government said it had been approached "to consider receiving a number of Afghanistan refugees who have sought refuge in Pakistan."

"The request is that they be accommodated in South Africa en route to their final destinations," the foreign ministry said in a statement late Wednesday.

"The South African Government is unfortunately not in a position to accommodate such a request."

It said the country "is already home to a substantial number of refugees and is seized with addressing their needs.

"Most of them already benefit from the Social Assistance and free medical health programmes offered by our country."

PM Johnson says UK owes 'huge debt' to Afghan refugees

The most industrialised nation on the continent, South Africa is a major destination for economic migrants from neighbouring countries and beyond.

The country also boasts one of the world's most progressive refugee policies, which helped attract more than a million asylum-seekers between 2007 and 2015.

But the processing of their paperwork was backlogged even before the pandemic and most find themselves stuck in limbo after applications are rejected, according to rights groups.

The Taliban celebrated Tuesday after the last US troops left the country, ending 20 years of war.

The Taliban return to power forced Western countries to evacuate their citizens and Afghans likely to face reprisals from the Taliban for having worked for the foreign forces in the country.

"In terms of international law, the well-being of the refugees is best served by remaining in the first country arrival - Pakistan - pending their final destinations," the South African statement said.

Uganda last week accommodated 51 Afghan evacuees.

The east African country said it would provide them with temporary refuge following a request from the US government to temporarily host "at-risk" Afghan nationals and others who are in transit to other destinations.

South Africa Taliban Afghan refugees

South Africa says unable to take in Afghan refugees

Taliban preparing to reveal new Afghan government amid economic turmoil

New York, New Jersey declare emergencies, at least six reported dead in record rains

Cotton production target revised downward

Over 26,000 US, NATO forces’ personnel: Around 450 planes land, take off

Nepra agrees to allow Discos Rs1.38/unit hike

Potential downgrade to frontier markets could prove beneficial to capital market: experts

Aug CPI up 8.4pc YoY

August trade deficit widens massive 133pc YoY

Methodology for strategic projects: PD asked to consult provinces

Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line project achieves its COD

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters