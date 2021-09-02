ANL 26.61 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.94%)
Sep 02, 2021
South Africa's rand extends gains as dollar under pressure

  • The rand traded at 14.3500 against the dollar, 0.35% stronger than its previous close
Reuters 02 Sep 2021

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's rand continued to strengthen on Thursday, with the U.S. dollar still on the backfoot as investors follow clues around when the Federal Reserve could start winding down its massive COVID-19 stimulus.

At 0705 GMT, the rand traded at 14.3500 against the dollar, 0.35% stronger than its previous close.

The rand has risen steadily over the past week as the greenback lost ground amid signals the Fed was in no rush to raise interest rates.

Like other risk-sensitive currencies, the rand has been supported by the Fed's ultra-loose policy and its value has turned on expectations around when it will start lifting rates or rolling back asset purchases.

"The rand has closed stronger for eight consecutive days now, erasing most of August's losses," said Andre Cilliers, currency strategist at TreasuryONE.

"The local currency is heading into overbought territory, but we are unlikely to have a significant correction before Friday's U.S. payrolls and unemployment numbers."

The dollar was loitering around multi-week lows after softer-than-expected jobs data issued on Wednesday, but traders were awaiting a fuller jobs report and payroll data expected later on Thursday and on Friday.

Locally, investors are watching upcoming PMI surveys for clues about the pace of recovery from the pandemic.

Stocks opened lower, with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's Top-40 Index down 0.6%. Bonds strengthened slightly, with the yield on the instrument due in 2030 up 1 basis point to 8.770%.

