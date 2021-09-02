Small industries play vital role in country's economic progress: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that small industries are the backbone of a country and they play a pivotal role in economic progress.

Addressing a ceremony after performing the groundbreaking of the Sialkot-Kharian Motorway in Islamabad on Thursday, Imran said that it is the government's priority to develop industrial areas.

"It is important to provide facilities to the industrial sector and promote small industries," he stated.

The premier said that a country cannot progress till all its debts are cleared. "If our economy is not strong then we won't be able to pay our debts," he remarked.

Sialkot-Kharian Motorway project: Transaction structure approved

Regarding the Sialkot-Kharian Motorway, Imran mentioned that the new project will help develop the industrial zone situated in this section. He mentioned that the motorway will reduce the distance by 100 kilometres and help save fuel costs.

The Sialkot-Kharian project is proposed to be completed on PPP mode in which the concessioner will build, operate and maintain the motorway for an agreed time period and hand it over to the NHA once the term would be expired.

The total length of the project is 69 kilometers, including the 60 kilometre main motorway and 9 kilometre link expressway.

The motorway will start from Sambrial Interchange, an endpoint of Lahore-Sialkot Motorway, and terminate at Kharian on N-5 (GT Road).

PM to perform ground-breaking of Sialkot-Kharian Motorway today

The commercial feasibility of the project has already been done. The total estimated cost of the project is Rs43.38 billion. However, it is calculated that 56 percent of the total cost would be provided by the concessioner while the government would also contribute 44 percent as Viability Gap Funding (VGF). The estimated time period to complete this motorway is 30 months.

The motorway would have four lanes but the structure would be built for six lanes. Two main toll plazas and five interchanges are included in the project in addition to a service area on this motorway.

The Sialkot-Kharian Motorway traverses major populated areas of Gujrat i.e. Jalalpur Jattan, Peru Shah, Daulat Nagar, Gulyana and terminates near Kotli Bajar where it will be connected via link highway to G.T Road with a grade-separated interchange.

Tarbela Dam fills to its maximum conservation level

PM has said that Tarbela Dam which has filled to its maximum capacity, is a good omen for agriculture and hydel generation.

In a tweet, Imran said, "Alhamdulillah, Tarbela Dam filled to its max level yesterday despite unfavourable weather conditions this year."

"This is a good omen for agriculture & hydel generation."

The premier also appreciated the efforts of the WAPDA and IRSA team for improved water regulation.