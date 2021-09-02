ANL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
ASC 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
ASL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.8%)
BYCO 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.21%)
FCCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.2%)
FFBL 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
FFL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
FNEL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
GGGL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (7.37%)
GGL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (7.32%)
HUMNL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.03%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.82%)
KAPCO 38.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
MLCF 43.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.51%)
NETSOL 155.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.65%)
PACE 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
PAEL 33.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.07%)
PIBTL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
POWER 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
PTC 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.71%)
SILK 1.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.85%)
TELE 20.91 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.84%)
TRG 163.30 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (1.59%)
UNITY 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.37%)
WTL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (11.8%)
BR100 5,153 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.02%)
BR30 25,437 Decreased By ▼ -16.56 (-0.07%)
KSE100 47,481 Increased By ▲ 67.94 (0.14%)
KSE30 19,060 Increased By ▲ 30.66 (0.16%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,978
8924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,167,791
4,10324hr
6.66% positivity
Sindh
433,931
Punjab
396,326
Balochistan
32,282
Islamabad
99,910
KPK
163,010
Business Recorder
Sep 02, 2021
Sports

Djokovic in US Open spotlight Thursday night on Ashe court

  • Djokovic will face 121st-ranked Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor for a berth in the third round on the New York hardcourts
AFP 02 Sep 2021

NEW YORK: World number one Novak Djokovic has the night feature match Thursday in Arthur Ashe Stadium as the history-chasing top seed tries to reach the third round of the US Open.

The 34-year-old Serbian will face 121st-ranked Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor for a berth in the third round on the New York hardcourts.

Djokovic would complete the first men's calendar-year Grand Slam since Rod Laver in 1969 by winning the US Open and capture his 21st career Slam title, giving him the all-time lead by one over rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, both out with injuries.

A victory would put Djokovic only five matches shy of the stunning feat.

Top-ranked Ashleigh Barty of Australia opens the day session at Ashe when she faces Denmark's Clara Tauson. Barty seeks her third career Grand Slam title and second in a row after capturing Wimbledon in July.

Germany's fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev, the Tokyo Olympic champion, has the second match on Ashe against Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Djokovic chases calendar-year Grand Slam at US Open

The final Ashe match following Djokovic will send Czech fourth seed Karolina Pliskova against American Amanda Anisimova.

An all-Canadian night session at Louis Armstrong Stadium finds sixth-seeded Bianca Andreescu, the 2019 US Open champion, facing American Lauren Davis before seventh seed Denis Shapovalov meets Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena.

Italian sixth seed Matteo Berrettini, this year's Wimbledon runner-up, plays France's Corentin Moutet in the second match on the Grandstand.

Japan's Kei Nishikori, the 2014 US Open runner-up, faces American Mackenzie McDonald in the third match on Court 17 seeking revenge for a Washington semi-final loss last month. The winner books a potential third-round matchup against Djokovic.

