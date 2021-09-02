ANL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
LNG import scam: cross-examination of witness begins

Recorder Report 02 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: The counsel for former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi initiated cross-examination of a witness presented by top anti-graft body in the much-trumpeted liquefied natural gas (LNG) import scam case.

Accountability Court-II judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the graft reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Abbasi and other accused appeared before the court.

During the hearing, the defence counsel continued cross-examination of the prosecution witnesses.

Rizwan Mehdi, and Farhan Umar, the two witness presented by the NAB appeared before the accountability court.

The counsel for Abbasi, Barrister Zafarullah started cross-examination of Mehdi, and the hearing of the case will continue today (Thursday).

Barrister Zafrullah asked the witness whether he is appearing before the court at his own or he is doing so on the insistence of the NAB. To this, the witness said that the NAB officials had come to the Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd (SSGCL) official and his department directed him to appear on behalf of the organisation.

The witness said that the NAB officials had sought the finance record with regard to Engro Elengy Terminal (EETL).

Later, talking to journalists, Abbasi said that the so-called accountability is continuing in the country which is not going to benefit the system at all.

He said that his party had always been advocating installing cameras in the courts to ensure free and fair trial of the accused, adding only free and fair accountability can help in getting rid of the corrupt system.

He said that the government ministers could be seen predicting that someone facing a trial from the opposition would be convicted in six months or in a year’s time.

“I just want to ask the NAB chairman [Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal] what these ministers had to do with the cases filed by the NAB…are they hand in glove with the anti-graft body,” he lamented.

He said that the prices of drugs have increased manifold, making it simply impossible for the common man to buy a simple medicine.

He said that there is a need to hold free and fair elections in the country as soon as possible, adding the interference in politics by some quarters must come to an end.

