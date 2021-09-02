ANL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
Removal of employees: SHC issues notice to MoP secy, SSGCL MD

Recorder Report 02 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday issued notices to Secretary Ministry of Petroleum and Managing Director Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) for September 07, 2021, in a case of SSGCL employees, who were relieved of from services.

Barrister Zamir Ghumro, Counsel for 350 employees of SSGCL, who filed the petition, argued before the Bench headed by Justice Salahuddin Panhwar that these employees have been relieved in violation of the judgement of Supreme Court of Pakistan. He contended that the apex court had directed that employees would be restored to their positions on the date of enforcement of the Sacked Employees Act, 2010 which came into effect on the 8th December, 2010.

However, the petitioners were reinstated in 2009 and they had already been in service on the 8th December, 2010.

The counsel said that Federal Government and SSGCL have illegally relieved the employees in a sheer violation of judgement of the Supreme Court dated 17-8-2021.

He said that these employees were neither reinstated under the Act of 2010 nor they derived any benefit under the Act; therefore, dispensing with their services is violation of the judgement, itself. He said the court has not even removed employees from their jobs who were reinstated under the Act, rather withdrew only benefits under it.

The court issued notices and fixed September 7 for hearing of the case.

ssgcl Sindh High Court Supreme Court of Pakistan SSGCL employees Zamir Ghumro

